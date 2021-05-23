Amazon’s Alexa helps everyone’s accessibility during the Global Accessibility Awareness Month





Amazon’s Alexa has a variety of accessibility features such as CareHub. CareHub allows caregivers to check in non-invasively to the people they care about.

As one of the world’s leading digital voice assistants, Amazon’s Alexa revolutionizes the way people access information, from fun and games, music and entertainment to more important things like communicating with family and friends. Brought. However, while Alexa can improve the lives of everyone who uses Amazon Echo smart speakers, it plays a special role in the lives of people with disabilities and those who care for them.

In addition, the exact same quality of life improvements that benefit those who are experiencing communication, motor skills, or other physical or cognitive disability problems also help those who do not have such problems. In other words, Alexa’s built-in accessibility features help meet the needs of everyone, regardless of their health.

As Global Accessibility Awareness Month ends, we’ll take a look at some of the latest accessibility features that Amazon has implemented in the Echo line of smart speakers and displays. Here are some of our favorite innovations.

Even small devices like the Echo Dot can help people with disabilities communicate with programs like Amazon’s Care Hub.

Chris Monroe / CNET Amazon’s CareHub promotes independence for those in need of care

Some people need a little more help than others, but otherwise they can lead a healthy and independent life. Amazon has created CareHub for those who can benefit from additional support, such as occasional check-in from caregivers and hands-free seeking help.

CareHub allows caregivers to connect with caregivers in non-invasive ways, such as using Alexa’s drop-in feature to check someone. You can also take advantage of the same conveniences that people around the world use Alexa every day, such as reporting news and playing music. Or turn on the smart light.

These interactions are logged so caregivers can check in undisturbed while maintaining a level of privacy and autonomy. For example, a caregiver may see that “entertainment” was played at a particular time, indicating that the person is awake and interacting with Alexa. However, specific details about the played content (song title, etc.) are not disclosed.

The new Echo Show 10 spins on the base, allowing you to follow a human face during a video call or watching a video.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Setting up CareHub is a multi-step process with many options, but Amazon has a web page that guides caregivers and their caregivers. Start by clicking the link to Amazon Care Hub here.

Alexa can spell it for you

Hearing loss is widespread and some people can hear more or less than others. For people who are close to complete deafness or who call from a noisy environment, Alexa video calls, like voice dictation software, turn the voice of other callers into words written on the screen. There is a call caption setting to convert in real time. On your mobile phone or computer. Here’s how to enable it:

1. Swipe the screen from top to bottom[設定]Tap.

2.[ユーザー補助]Scroll down to[通話キャプション]Slide the toggle on.

If serious dictation seems overkill, Alexa has a lightweight feature called real-time text. This is basically a sidebar where you and other callers can send text messages to each other. Here’s how to enable it:

1. Swipe the screen from top to bottom[設定]Tap.

2. Scroll down[アクセシビリティ]Tap and[RTT]Scroll to and slide the toggle on.

3. Read the displayed information page and[有効にする]Tap.

The new Echo Show 8 uses a 13-megapixel camera to pan and zoom so you can see the caller’s face during a video call.

Amazon Amazon’s smart displays allow you to meet users wherever they are

Not everyone can concentrate completely in front of the webcam-and not everyone wants it. Whether you’re experiencing mobility issues or getting caught in the middle of a complex recipe, it can be difficult to stay still during a video call. However, if you’re using the latest Echo Show 10 or Echo Show 8 for that call, you can make Alexa worry about tracking.

The Echo Show 10 screen can rotate to chase around a room, such as the kitchen, when you’re hanging out on a video or watching a show on Hulu. This means that if you’re using a wheelchair or other mobility device, you don’t have to worry about clearing your path or repositioning your Alexa device, whether you’re calling or watching a video. It also means that.

But let’s face it. The EchoShow10 is a premium device for the price. For many, the Echo Show 8 is a more affordable option.

Even the tiny EchoShow 5 can be used to identify the object in front of it.

Amazon

It doesn’t rotate or move, at least in the physical sense. But with the arrival of the new generation in June, the updated 13-megapixel wide-angle lens works much the same. You can pan and zoom around the frame to keep the speaker in the center of the view.

This isn’t very useful for watching movies or shows, but it can be a game changer for video calls.

Other ways Alexa can help accessibility

Except for some of the more obvious adjustments, such as volume controls and brightness settings, here are some of the less obvious settings you can use to make your Alexa experience great.

Show and Tell: This feature helps visually impaired people use the EchoShow smart display to identify everyday household items. Just take the object about a foot away from the device’s camera and say, “Alexa, what do I have?” Then rotate the device so that you can see it from all sides after Alexa asks. Tap Alexa. On the AmazonEchoShow smart screen, instead of yelling “Alexa,” you can tap the screen to call the voice assistant. To turn on Tap to Alexa, swipe down from the top of the screen and[設定]After tapping[Tap to Alexa]Turn on. Adjust Alexa’s speaking speed. Listen to Alexa at normal speed.

