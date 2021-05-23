How Jerry Surpasses Tom: Scientists Show That Mice Produce Sweat Chemicals That Confuse Cats





Tom is much bigger and cunning, but a famous MGM cartoon inspired by real-life rivals of cats and mice, rarely surpassing his much smaller rival, Jerry.

But how do these rodents escape the clutch of death?

According to the latest university research, the answer may be more related to sweat than the California Veterinary School for light feet.

In contrast, scientists believe that one of the reasons mice can escape is due to sweat molecules that confuse cats and temporarily forget their predatory instincts.

Catch a mouse produces lactone, a sweat chemical that confuses cats and gives them time to plan their escape.

The effect is similar to that found in catnip, a sedative perennial herb containing nepetalactone.

When a cat senses this plant, it rubs, rolls on the ground, steps on it, licks it, chews it, drools, becomes sleepy and thirsty.

Scientists believe that lactones work in parallel, making cats playful in mice and temporarily forgetting their more predatory instincts.

Mice may have developed the ability to produce this sweat chemical over the years as a way to survive predator attacks.

Studies show that lactones released from mice affect cats as well as catnip.

Benjaminhart, a senior researcher professor, told The Sunday Telegraph:

“I thought mice evolved lactone changes to resemble nepetalactone, causing catnip reactions in cats.

“This gives the mouse a chance to escape, as the catnip, nepetalactone, induces playful behavior.”

However, sweat molecules are not absolutely certain. Catnip can affect not only domestic cats, but also large cats such as leopards, cougars, servals, and lynxes, but lions and tigers are not always affected.

Also, one-third of cats are believed to be completely unaffected. This means that mice may have to rely on a significant amount of cunning and sweat to escape predator attacks.

