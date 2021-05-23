CKY drummer hints at unreleased “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” game





CKY drummer Jess Margera may have accidentally released an unreleased Tony Hawk Pro Skater game.

Originally covered by VGC, Jess Margera mentioned the Tony Hawk Pro Skater game when talking to the host of the Behind Closed Doors podcast.

Discussing how the band makes money, Margera touched on the importance of licensing agreements.

Now tours are your main source of income and you really need to try to get a license agreement. Go where you can, such as with video games, “says Margera.

This allowed the show organizers to ask Margera about the bands previously included in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaters series. Margera confirmed the band’s previous appearance and said he was also doing a new band.

The previous appearance of CKY in the series dates back to 2001. The band’s song 96 Quite Bitter Beings was featured in Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3.

Credit: Vicarious Visions

Margera may be referencing a new entry, or a remaster of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4. This is most likely the result given that the previous CKY in the series appeared in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3.

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2 was released last year and marked a return to the form of the series. NME writer Jordan Olomon reviewed the remaster last year and called it a great remaster with a laser on all the right areas.

VGC asked Activision for comment, but representatives said the company did not comment on rumors or speculation.

In other game news, Twitch has announced that it will add over 350 new community tags to its platform for greater comprehensiveness.

In a new blog post, Twitch confirmed next week that streamers will be able to choose from over 350 new tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, abilities, mental health, and more.

