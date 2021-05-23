6 Best TVs with Google Chromecast – Review Geeks





A good TV is a must-see in modern homes. Also, if you like the ability to easily cast your phone screen or internet browser to your TV, you should consider buying an Android TV or a TV with Chromecast functionality.

What to look for on Google TV

There are many great TV options out there, but how do you choose the right one? If you’re specifically looking for a Google TV with Chromecast capabilities, you need to consider the regular TV specs and Chromecast-specific bits. Here are some important points to consider:

How to use TV: The most important factor to consider is how to use TV. Are you planning to stream media primarily or play demanding video games? Depending on how you use your TV, you may need to pay more attention to specific specifications such as refresh rate, resolution, display technology, number and type of HDMI ports. Gaming-friendly TVs have high refresh rates, high resolutions, and more up-to-date display types. Size: Next, you need to think about where you want your TV to be and how you want it to fit in your space. Always measure the space multiple times to fit the TV. If the TV goes into the living room, we recommend buying a large 65-inch TV. If your TV goes into your bedroom or room, you might consider something smaller, like a 32-inch or 43-inch TV. It all depends on the amount of TV your room and entertainment center can accommodate. Refresh rate: The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the image will look, especially in games. If you see a refresh rate of 120Hz or 120fps (frames / second), that's literally the number of frames per second on your screen. This is great if you're planning your game on a modern console such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Resolution: Modern TVs usually offer at least 1080p resolution. It is becoming more common for large TVs to use 4K Ultra HD resolution. Compared to the 1080p resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, the 4K resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels. The higher the number of pixels overall, the sharper the image. Android TV and Chromecast support: All TVs on this list will have access to Chromecast from the beginning. You don't need to use a Chromecast dongle. However, there are differences between Android TV and TVs with Chromecast built-in. AndroidTV gives you a much more powerful Chromecast system because it's built into the operating system. If you add Chromecast functionality on another smart TV platform such as Vizio's SmartCast, you can continue to use Google Cast functionality, but you won't get the benefits of Android-specific additional features.

This 65-inch VIZIO P-series Quantum TV will be the best choice for most people who want a long-term investment. It has 4K resolution with QLED display technology. That is, there is a quantum color in addition to the active full array backlight technology. This will increase the color depth.

VIZIO’s IQ UltraTM processor makes this smart TV ultra-fast and responsive, especially when loading apps. SmartCast gives you instant access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, Disney +, and Prime Video, and also supports Chromecast technology.

What’s more, the TV has a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 inputs, making it ideal for games as well as simple media streaming. Also, if the 65-inch option isn’t big enough, the P-series Quantum is also available in the 75-inch model.

Overall the best

Visio P Series Imation

This VIZIO P-series Quantum TV will be the best choice for most people who want a long-term investment.

$ 1.00

Another great option: Sony A8H BRAVIA OLED Sony

This 55-inch A8H BRAVIA OLED TV from Sony is another great option for Chromecast to offer great colors on hard-wired Android TVs. Combine 4K resolution and OLED display technology with the Pixel Contrast Booster for even more vibrant colors. There are four HDMI 2.0 ports. Although it does not have an HDMI 2.1 port, this TV supports HDMI 2.1 features. The extended audio return channel provides high resolution audio such as Dolby Atmos and DTSX.

Since it is an Android TV, it can be controlled by voice commands to the Google Assistant, and you can easily use the cast function of Chromecast. Alexa and Siri are also compatible with your TV in case someone else in your family uses these virtual assistants.

If you want the luxury of a larger version, the 65-inch model is also available.

And if you’re interested in console games, Sony’s BRAVIA series TVs have their own gaming modes that can make your gaming experience smoother and more responsive. The refresh rate is set to 60Hz and is not a variable refresh rate like the VIZIO P-Quantum series TVs above, so if your ultimate gaming experience is your primary concern, use VIZIO.

Another great option

Sony A8H BRAVIA OLED

This 55-inch A8H BRAVIA OLED model from Sony is another great option for Chromecast to offer great colors on hard-wired Android TVs.

$ 1.00

Best Budget: TCL Class 4 Series TCL

This 75-inch TV from TCL is more affordable, but it still offers 4K HDR resolution and smart voice capabilities with the Google Assistant. The refresh rate is 60Hz, which is great for streaming media, but a bit lower when playing many video games on next-generation consoles.

With three HDMI 2.0 inputs, you don’t have to waste your streaming device input. Your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Disney +, Hulu and Prime Video will be automatically available as this TV app.

The 75-inch option is much more affordable than the other options in its size class, but there is also a 55-inch version at half price.

Best Small: VIZIO D-Series VIZIO

Small TVs may not give you the best resolutions and fastest refresh rates, but it’s great to install them in dormitories, rooms, or other small areas. This 32-inch TV works with VIZIO’s SmartCast system to give you access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney +, and Prime Video. In addition, if someone else in your family has an iOS device, you’ll also have access to Chromecast features and Apple AirPlay.

You can use your TV’s smart remote control, SmartCast mobile app, or a virtual assistant such as the Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa to control TV features such as turning your TV on and off or opening specific apps. ..

On the more technical side, this VIZIO TV features 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and an LED-backlit display. Also, if you need a smaller size, there is a 24-inch version.

Best small

Visio D series

Small TVs may not give you the best resolutions and fastest refresh rates, but it’s great to have Chromecast in your dorms, rooms, and other small areas.

$ 179.99

Best Midrange: Sony X800H Sony

The 65-inch Sony X800H has many great features such as an LED display and a 4K HDR processor at a relatively low price. This smart Android TV makes it easy to use the Google Assistant and Chromecast. And with four HDMI 2.0 ports, this TV has excellent connectivity.

This Sony TV has a refresh rate of only 60Hz, but it comes with a MotionFlow XR 240 to make your images look smoother, especially in games. In fact, the TV also has its own gaming mode, which helps reduce the responsiveness and delay of the gaming experience.

And don’t worry if the 65-inch model isn’t the right size. The Sony X800H is available in 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, 75-inch, and even 85-inch sizes.

Best midrange

Sony X800H

The 65-inch Sony X800H has many great features such as an LED display and a 4K HDR processor at a relatively low price.

Best Premium: VIZIO P Series QuantumX VIZIO

If you want the best and best gaming TV, we recommend this 85 inch VIZIO P Series Quantum X. It features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a VIZIO IQ UltraTM processor that supports all. ..

The ProGaming Engine automatically optimizes gameplay on your Xbox or PlayStation to make your graphics smoother and more responsive throughout your game. One of the best features of the game on this TV is the variable refresh rate, which supports up to 120Hz. In addition, it also features AMD FreeSync technology to help reduce gameplay lag and frame breakage.

And even if the 85-inch is a bit too big for the space, you can take advantage of all these great features with the 65-inch or 75-inch models.

Best premium

As VIZIO P-Series 10

If you want the best and best gaming TV, we recommend this 85 inch VIZIO P series Quantum X.

$ 2.00

