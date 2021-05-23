Dodgers Minor: Joe Branesh Remains Red Due to High A Great Lakes





Both Class A teams in the Dodgers system launched an attack on Saturday.

Today’s player

Runes left fielder Joe Blanesh continued to plague Lake County in the High A series, home ringing and driving four times on Saturday night with an explosive victory over the Great Lakes. Vlanesh hit three hits that night, with seven runs recorded in the first five games of the series, 18-7, with four extra-base hits reaching .389 / .500 / .778.

Three years after the Dodgers drafted Tony Gonsolin from the same school, Vranesh was drafted from St. Mary’s College in California in the 15th round of 2019. Vlanesh also stole the fifth base in the series, with the Dodgers minor leaguers winning the most seven steals this season.

With 53 at-bats in 2021, Vranesh made two home runs, ten walks and 17 strikeouts, with a true result rate of 54.7%.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

It was wild early on, with a total of 10 runs in the first two innings, but late Wildness lost to the Albuquerque Isotope (Rockies) and destined OKC.

Through 2 innings in Albuquerque:

-10 Run-9 Hit-9 Walk (!) -30 Batter-133 Pitch

Please send me help.

Alex Friedman (@azfreedman) May 23, 2021

In eight 6-6 games, Ryan Moserelli walked 1 and hit the batter to start 8 innings, after which both wild pitched into the scoring position. After deliberately walking empty to load the base on walks, Kevin Quackenbush reassured him and took out one before walking on a winning run.

Cody Bellinger had a holiday scheduled for Saturday, but will resume it on Sunday. During a Major League Baseball Dodgers match, Fox broadcasts manager Dave Roberts asking when Bellinger would return to Major League Baseball.

When I asked Cody, Roberts said it would be tomorrow. I think the 7th and 8th of the calendar week are fair to get him back. When I get him back, I want to make sure he is here.

Zach McKinstry didn’t start on Saturday, but after playing left fielder on Friday, he played the last three innings on second base. He was 0-2 in his second rehab game. Tony Gonsolin will start two innings in Oklahoma City on Sunday to pitch.

Double A Tulsa

Shortstop Jacob Amaya returned home, but it was only defeated by Wichita Wind Surge (Twins) that caused the Drillers. Amaya also walked, and his third home run this season was one of Tulsa’s only three hits on Saturday.

Andre Jackson hit 5 in 4 innings, but allowed 2 runs and suffered a loss.

High-The Great Lakes

Runes cleared this up early and defeated Lake County Captain (Cleveland) with four runs each in one and two. In addition to Vlanesh, the Great Lakes won home runs from catcher Ryan Jan and shortstop Leonel Valera. The latter is a grand slam. Andy Pages doubled and recorded 3 runs.

Left-handed Robinson Ortiz allows only one and one walk in three innings, with an ERA of 0.77 four times this season, but so far more walks than strikeouts (12) this year. I have (13).

Low-Rancho Cucamonga

Five different quakes hit the doubles and were delayed to defeat Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres). First baseman Saulin Lao is second baseman, single, second baseman, second baseman Joe Bit Vivas is second baseman, second baseman. Both won two runs.

Jacob Cantorbury scored a relief victory by hitting four in two innings. Jose Hernandez hit 3 in 2 innings, keeping Lake Elsinore scoreless from 4 to 8 innings.

transaction

Double-A: Catcher Juan Zabala has been activated

Saturday Score Sunday Schedule 10:05 PT: Great Lakes (Clayton Beater) vs. Lake County (Mason Hickman) 11:05: Tulsa (Michael Grove) vs. Wichita (Austin Schulfer) 12:35 pm: Oklahoma City (Tony) Gonsolin) Alba Khaki (Jos Musica) 4:05 pm: Rancho Cucamonga (Lobby Pet) on Lake Elsinoa (Noel Bella)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos