Fighting false information at the heart of everything Google does





According to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Google’s long-standing mission was to “organize information around the world and make it accessible and usable by people around the world,” which was false. Countering the rise of information is “the center of everything we do.”

Silicon Valley is at the heart of a political fire over the information shared on its platform and how it contributes to the devastated polarized climate. In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance, Pichai said the world’s largest search engine focuses primarily on “factual, accurate and secure” ranking results.

“It’s part of our work and everything we do with rankings is designed for that,” Pichai said, and the same goes for YouTube, Google’s online video platform. He added that he was doing it.

“Content responsibility is a big part of our focus, and using both human reviewers and AI, we’re making great strides,” Pichai said. It’s work. The amount of information in the world is more than ever, so we are always working to expand it. “

In a call to the company’s first-quarter earnings analyst, Pichai highlighted some of the results of his investment in machine learning. This flags content that violates the company’s policies. Pichai said a new indicator called Violation Audience Rating (VVR) plummeted between the same quarter and the fourth quarter of 2017.

There is always debate about what to say and what to say, and I don’t think it’s all gone.Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Still, the amount of information being contested continues to explode, attracting the attention of major tech companies. In late March, Pichai, along with Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, said a subcommittee of the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Commission “social media in promoting extremeism and misreporting. I gave a remote testimony in a hearing about “the role of.” .. ”

In his written testimony, Pichai states that more than 500 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube every minute, and about 15% of daily search queries on Google are new. This emphasizes that what Pichai told Yahoo Finance is the “essence of information” and the boundaries of acceptable discourse.

The CEO suggested, “There is always debate about what to say and what to say, and I don’t think it’s all gone.”

Google aims to “develop better frameworks, better processes, better systems, better principles, and do this better than ever,” Pichai said.

“And our data show that we can do that, but I think it’s always a continuous task on any large system,” he added.

Pichai said he relies primarily on data from recognized organizations such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a reliable source of information when dealing with false information about the COVID-19 pandemic. Search engines also rank journalism organizations at the top.

For example, on YouTube, content from locations such as the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and CDC was ranked high.

“That’s why you enhance credible information. That’s an example of something like that,” Pichai said, but Google “always has to explain his personal experience.”

“As a company, we believe in freedom of speech, so maximizing freedom of expression is our default. That’s what we value.”

Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

