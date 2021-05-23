Big Tech risks going on a path of decline paved by big rails





When most readers think of Johns Hopkins today, they think of a world-famous university in Baltimore. The medical school allowed people to die once, but lived two, three, or four times. The college progress that Hopkins made with a $ 7 million donation (the largest in 19th century history) turned the illness that feared the death penalty into yesterday’s worries.

Hopkins’ huge source of wealth was primarily his large stake in the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad. A great deal of property from that era was made by railroad. As a result, Hopkins, Collis Potter Hunt, Leland Stanford, Cornelius Vanderbilt, etc. were all very lucky heirs of what they achieved two centuries ago.

The fact that their name is synonymous with great wealth to this day is the surest sign of their amazing achievements. The creation of railroads did not just metaphorically shrink the United States, and ultimately the world. Even better is the mass production of new means of transportation in the first place.

The above is important to think about when you remember that all progress is made in endless skepticism. In other words, Silicon Valley is littered with investors who have handed over Amazon, Apple, and Facebook. What is new and what is transformative makes little sense at first. If it makes sense, it won’t be transformative.

Readers need to think of the Baron of the Railroad and its creativity from the same perspective. They saw that no one else was doing it. Their magnificent fortune tells this basic truth. Had the railroad been obvious, the opportunity to store great wealth in that space would have been greatly reduced. In that sense, it’s not unrealistic to refer to the railroad foresight whose name is seen as Silicon Valley before Silicon Valley in all kinds of universities, hospitals and museums. Hopkins, Huntington, Stanford and others were Bezos, Jobs and Zuckerberg at the time.

That’s what they were, and it’s wise for the so-called Big Tech giants to spend a little more time pondering. Indeed, there are timeless lessons that can be learned from the business miracles of the railroad industry.

That’s because of the basic truth that success has many fathers. In other words, what makes money ultimately gets a lot of political attention. This certainly applies to the railroad industry as well.

The creator of this millionaire soon realized that he was regulated. The Interstate Commerce Commission of 1887 introduced the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC), which immediately set rail fares. Notably here, the Baron of the Railroad, who appears to have been worn down by huge competition as a result of unexpected profits, welcomed the pricing. The same is true for external competition if fees are legally controlled. Translated for those who need it, pricing protects existing businesses at the expense of newcomers who are eager to knock them out of their high perches, at least in the short term. ..

Of course, the problem with government intervention is that it is by no means light. Private sector businesses are rewarded for doing more with a much smaller workforce, while government agencies are rewarded (and) the more they hire individuals, regardless of their productivity or value. Protected). Basically, government bureaucrats who are always looking for a bigger purpose find that purpose through more activities. The ICC has come up with a new way to regulate railroads.

Beginning as a light touch rate setter, the ICC quickly and fully oversaw almost every aspect of the railroad, including customer service. To make matters worse, it didn’t stop there.

Never forget that the government is constrained by what is known. Entrepreneurs, as the name implies, are working hard to bring a very different commercial future into the present, but all government commerce is to recreate the existing ones. In short, the government, which started by setting specific rail fares, was quickly sufficient in the rail business.

The concern here is that history is recurring, albeit in the field of technology. We now have this pretty amazing industry, primarily based in Northern California, and it’s rushing back to what seemed unimaginable so long ago. If anyone doubts this, consider a smartphone that you are likely to be reading this essay on. If you had a supercomputer in your hands and the technology existed only decades ago, it would cost tens of millions of dollars to manufacture. You have access to many worlds, you can communicate instantly, you can track your health, and you can do your job with the device you have in your hand .. You should be surprised, assuming you are not.

Returning to concern, the visionary descendants of American ingenuity in rail space seem to be on the verge of error, much like they did. Individuals like Mark Zuckerberg casually say that taxes are high and cool. To make matters worse, he welcomes regulation into the sector, which wasn’t too early to bother regulation. Zuckerberg is well aware of how his Facebook defeated former giants in social media spaces like Friendster and MySpace, so a little regulation might help him create it.

Big Tech now seems to be accepting or demanding regulation for the same reasons that it was accepted in the late 19th century. Those who are plagued by big bucks, which are few, but most often the result of great innovation, can get a lot of political and media attention. Just as the Robber Baron eagerly aspired to calm the ankle bites of their time, Big Tech, which appears to be eager to calm the yells of these 21st century squeaky wheels, wants to destroy them. Accept government intervention as a way to curb aspiring people. They would be wise to rethink their strategy.

Even better, it would be wise to remember why they became great in the first place. They did so because they relentlessly addressed their desire to change the way we live, work and socialize, but they were also desperate. And the road to their wealth has never been smooth, just because they were desperately creating a whole new future. Or sure. In most cases it was a little scary. This is the beauty of the free marketplace. It forces creativity not found in regulated markets.

A regulated and protected market is ultimately yesterday’s market, given the basic truth that what is protected from the reality of the market is ultimately blind to them. Regulation and protection did not save the rail industry. Rather, it ensured a slow descent to a second-class position. Those who are not fighting to survive on a daily basis will eventually become soft and obsolete. The US rail industry exists today, but few associate it with innovation. Innovators have moved to more environmentally friendly meadows.

These meadows are mainly located on the west coast and in the big tech sector. Here we want competition, criticism, and the desire for short-term comfort from the market not to do to Big Tech what was done to Big Rail. Time will tell. But for now, Big Tech seems keen to follow the path to the mean first paved by the most innovative spirit of the 19th century.

