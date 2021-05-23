Studies suggest that night shifts are associated with irregular menstruation





Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): A new study suggests that night shifts are associated with irregular menstruation and an increased likelihood of developing endometriosis.

Women who work night shifts on Sundays may be at increased risk of developing irregular menstruation and endometriosis, according to a study presented at the 23rd European Endocrine Society (e-ECE 2021).

The study found that ectopic REV-ERBb increased and PER-2, CRY-1, and CLOCK gene expression decreased compared to orthostatic tissue. Prior to this study, there were no previously published studies on changes in the core clock gene and the effects of endometriosis on women.

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue that resembles the endometrium of the uterus begins to grow elsewhere, such as in the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Endometriosis affects about 10 percent (190 million) of women and girls of reproductive age worldwide.

Symptoms of endometriosis vary-some women are severely affected, while others may have no noticeable symptoms. In severe cases, it can be very painful and can cause infertility, miscarriage, and ectopic pregnancy due to the possible effects of endometriosis on the pelvic cavity, ovaries, fallopian tubes, or uterus. There is sex. You are more likely to develop irregular menstruation, endometriosis, and ovarian tumors.

A team of colleagues under the guidance and supervision of Dr. Narjes Nasiri-Ansari, Dr. Aggeliki Karapanagioti, and Professor Eva Kassi of the National University of Athens, Greece, has found core clock-related genes in orthostatic and ectopic pairs. Was investigated. Endometrial tissue.

The study included 27 patients with confirmed ovarian endometriosis. Eleven sets of samples were collected from ovarian cysts (ectopic endometrial tissue) and normal endometrium (orthostatic tissue), with eight additional ectopic and eight orthostatic endometrial tissues Collected from 16 different patients diagnosed.

“Clinical evidence that circadian rhythm disturbances may be associated with endometriosis is confirmed at the tissue level by altered expression of local clock genes in the ectopic endometrium. By understanding the causes and effects of endometriosis, detection, management, or these discoveries provide us with a better understanding of biological rhythm disorders, “commented Professor Eva Kashi. ..

The results of this study show altered expression of CLOCK, CRY1, PER-2, and Rev-ERBb in normal endometrial tissue compared to ectopic endometrial tissue, showing biological timing. Shows the disorder of. However, the causal relationship between changes in the expression patterns of these genes and the development of endometriosis needs further investigation. (ANI)

