Google Analytics: “Assist Conversion” is Attribution Gold





The Google Analytics Assisted Conversions report is Attribution Gold hidden deep within the platform’s conversion analysis tools.

Most analytics reports show the direct source of traffic and conversions (“last clicks”), but assisted conversions identify relationships between all channels and conversions.

“If you want to associate conversions with a variety of campaigns other than the last non-direct click conversion seen throughout the Google Analytics report, go to the multi-channel funnel,” said Oeuyown Kim, senior analytics strategist at Digital Portent. .. Marketing agency.

“I’m usually the most interested [Assisted Conversions].. It’s really underutilized, “Kim said.

Supported conversion

While she was speaking, Kim went to assist conversion under the aforementioned multi-channel section of analytics (conversion> multi-channel funnel> assist conversion) during a live demonstration of the CommerceCo by Practical Ecommerce community on April 22, 2021. moved.

Assisted conversion reports show how direct, organic search, online and offline ads across different channels affect your customers’ conversion channels. The report places the channels in three conversion roles.

The last interaction. Interaction just before conversion. Supports interaction. A channel on the conversion path that is not the last interaction. First interaction. Start of the specified conversion path.

The Assisted Conversion Report provides three sets of metrics for your conversion goals: Assisted Interaction Analysis, First Interaction Analysis, and Conversion. (Analytics[管理]>[表示]>[目標]Create a goal with. )

Support for interaction analysis.

Assisted conversion. The number of times a particular channel (or all channels in total) helped convert. In general, channels that provide many assisted transformations are important for the transformation path. Assist conversion value. The total amount of conversions supported by the channel (if applicable). Note that this is the total conversion value, not the percentage of conversion value assigned to the channel. If multiple channels contribute to a single conversion, be careful not to double or triple the conversion value. Last click or direct conversion. According to Google, these were goal conversions and the channel was the last or only interaction. Last click or direct conversion value. Similar to the assist conversion value above, this is the total amount associated with the conversion goal where the channel was the last click or direct conversion. Assist / last click or direct conversion. This is the ratio of the channel’s role in conversion. “A value close to zero indicates that the channel completed more sales and conversions than it supported. A value close to 1 indicates that the channel supported sales and conversions equally and completed. The higher this value is, the more the channel will support sales and conversions, “said Google.

First interaction analysis.

At first[変換]Click. This metric counts the number of times the channel was the first interaction on the conversion path.At first[コンバージョン値]Click. Assuming that your conversion goal has a monetary value, this metric shows the total number of conversions for which the channel was the first interaction. First / last click or direct conversion. A percentage that represents the role of the channel in conversions. A value close to zero indicates that the channel was the last interaction in the conversion path. A value of one or more indicates that the channel was often the first interaction.

conversion.

conversion. All completed conversions. Converted value. Total conversions for the period shown.

Kim pointed out that the analysis can be applied to any combination of conversion goals. So you can understand how channels affect a single goal, or see how all channels affect conversions together.

In addition, you can apply the results to familiar reports such as Source / Medium.

Kim also suggested exploring the dimensions. As an example, focus on a particular campaign to understand how channels interact and run.

Conversion segment

Within Assisted Conversion, you can use the conversion segment to find out more about your conversion path. For example, Kim created a user-defined (custom) segment to track visitors who moved from display ads to organic search.

“Suppose you have a user who accessed through display ads in your first interaction with your site. You are wondering how many of them. [visitors] Transformed by organic search … creating a segment like this, “Kim said in a demonstration.

Specific use of conversion segments and assisted conversion reports will usually help you better understand what is actually driving conversions on your company’s website.

