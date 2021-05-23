Google’s I / O adventure was almost as good as being there





Virtual Google I / O! It looks real. Most of those little characters are real people.

Ron Amadeo

Look at my beautiful clothes. An orange-tinted Ars Technica shirt, a laptop in the Chrome OS booth, coffee on a snack stand, and an Android hat in the Android booth. I am ready for work.

Ron Amadeo

Complete interface.

Ron Amadeo

A virtual version of Shoreline Amphitheater.

Ron Amadeo

Get the item!

Ron Amadeo

booth.

Ron Amadeo

I am fishing

Ron Amadeo

The best demo area has these big phones that loop whatever the project is. You can also access the YouTube icon to play the video.

Ron Amadeo

Android Automotive is advertised in real cars.

Ron Amadeo

I need to answer this quiz correctly about my item! Who knows the answer?

Ron Amadeo

Left: My strap. Right: Are you a “technical writer” because you need to select a job title from the list of job titles on Google Developer? I think it will work.

Ron Amadeo

Some of the unlocked items.

Ron Amadeo

Group photo.

Google I / O last week still had regular announcements and dumps of information, but the pandemic made the show online only. People around the world typically land at Shoreline Amphitheater to learn about Google’s new products, developer initiatives, swap stories, and networks. But, at least directly, this year it couldn’t really happen.

Google often tries to “gamify” these tech swatches (I’m sometimes known to get hooked on them), but this year’s Google I / O is a real thing called Google I / O Adventure. It was a game. This is Google I / O and contains all the booths and information you’d expect, but rendered in a 2D top-down MMO game and running around you and everyone else who is virtually participating. I can. The game has a rolling chat window for nearby players. , And the game world table will start a private chat for everyone sitting there. It was like a Google I / O version of Second Life running in a desktop browser or an MMO Animal Crossing. The I / O length was only 3 days, so the hustle and bustle of the I / O adventure is almost over, but the world will remain online next month.

When you start the game, the character is created first, and you can only select a few options for your arms and legs, such as hair, skin color, wheelchairs and some robot parts. However, the game was collected, and during the tournament, scattered throughout the virtual Google I / O were all sorts of accessories that fit in different cosmetic slots. You can stop by the Android booth to get a cool Android hat, or get an offline dinosaur doll from the Chrome booth. There are talking NPCs and mini games such as golf, fishing and some music games. The controls are very simple. WASD and that’s it. If you want to interact with something, step into it.

Advertising

The booth is arranged like a real trade fair, promoting new features and APIs that developers may be interested in. I was able to walk around and get links to YouTube videos and blog posts, and some items were distributed in quizzes to challenge my knowledge. Of the new announcement. Part of how Google turns a real trade fair into a game is to use collectibles that help guide people to the show and visit booths that they wouldn’t otherwise be interested in. The same process works in the virtual world. The user needs all the items. As a result, you end up in a booth that you normally wouldn’t step into. You can get all the same information by looking at a web page full of links, but I / O Adventure is an information discovery system that occurs during play. ..

Real Google employees hang out in the booth just like real Google I / O (or at least for three days in the competition), where they can reply to questions and get support through chat. All Google employees have a colorful “G” label on their heads to indicate they know what they’re talking about (a scarlet letter with the word “press” is given to them. So when I started asking a question I knew that no one would talk too much ..) Fill in the straps and others would click on your character to get your job title, company, or even You can also make it possible to display links to Twitter and Github.

We are all trapped in our homes because of COVID, but this game / chat system has really helped us to recreate the social aspects of the trade fair. I regularly bumped into my friends and chatted with people about different parts of the show. I also virtually met the creator of the game, Google Developer Advocate Tom Greenaway. Hello Tom!

Advertising

I / O adventures have a very interesting way to handle places. It doesn’t really care. You’re free to fast travel anywhere through a menu that teleports to all booths and areas of interest. Your location is stored in the URL, so all bookmarks you create in your browser are game and location bookmarks. This has made the exchange meeting easier. Simply share the URL and the game will launch and be locked in place.

This was a developer event, so it feels like Google wanted to hack its location via a URL. The URL in the address bar changes suspiciously with each step and shouts to the user, “HEY! Your location must be here!”. You can see that the URL is base64 encoded, and decoding reveals the x / y coordinate system. Knowing that, you can create your own URL, and suddenly you can go anywhere! Go through the wall or get caught in something. Some islands can only be accessed by URL. In case of trouble, you can teleport it back to safety with a high-speed mobile system.

The world of I / O adventures will remain online next month, but the major drawback is that Google shuts down the chat system when I / O ends. The company said it couldn’t moderate chat. If you want to try it for yourself, it’s fun to fly around the world. If you see me running when I’m trying to be 100%, be sure to wave to me.

Google I / O Adventure

