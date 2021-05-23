Freedom of innovation and exploration keeps Ecovative Design employees happy





Recently, some changes have been made to Ecovative Design, not just due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 10 years ago, mycelium technology company Ecovative began making packages from laboratory-grown mycelium, which has a structure similar to the vegetative roots of mushrooms. This material has proven to be an excellent non-fossil fuel alternative to Styrofoam. The company has since used mycelium technology in textiles and foods, including a new bacon alternative (available at Albany’s Honestweight Food Cooperative).

More importantly, we have shifted our focus to research and development of mycelial products. Ecovative currently licenses the manufacture of mycelium textiles and packaging to partners around the world, and its products are sold in 32 countries. This strategy seems to work because it plans to increase its workforce by about 60 by 50% over the next few years.

Most of the employees there are scientists focused on mycelium. While mostly in the metropolitan area, Ecovative also has people working far from California and Minnesota.

Ecovative responded to the COVID-19 pandemic early on. Its Air Mycelium growth chamber, like its Mushroom Packaging licensee, is difficult to simply shut down. However, the company has upgraded its sign-in process to limit the number of people onsite and prevent the spread of potential COVIDs. The company has also developed an affinity group to share knowledge and support each other.

Top workplaces in the Greater Tokyo Area

For over a decade, Times Union has partnered with Energage to rank the top workplaces in the metropolitan area. This year, more than 15,500 employees have evaluated the culture of the workplace and the results have been obtained. Check out the winners.

This year’s Leadership Awards are Gary Dake and Crisafulli Bros from Stewart’s Shops. Presented to Andrea Crisafulli and Darrin Jahnel of the Jahnel Group.

Learn how to research.

“There’s really no end to remote work and affinity groups. These are benefits for all of us, allowing us to connect as a team and support the unique work styles of each team member,” the company said. I will.

Why did your employees choose you as a top workplace? The company’s scientist, Damen Schaack, says he is free to pursue new ideas in this area.

“We are given the opportunity to take on new challenges and continue to improve in order to advance the needle of new product development to replace plastics and livestock,” says Schaack.

“Ecovative has the opportunity to leverage biology at the cellular level to have a positive impact on the entire planet.”

Technologies like Zoom have allowed the company to continue to pursue the team spirit. Every Friday’s meeting includes a “mistakes and improvements” segment, encouraging everyone to share the difficult moments of the week and how they overcame their problems.

Ecovative offers the kind of benefits offered by many high-end tech employers, such as paid vacations for community services and occasional visits to ice cream trucks. During this past Earth Day, staff took a half-day break to help clean up and beautify the Riverside Park on Green Island.

However, the driving force is to focus on the development of mycelium, which reduces the need for plastic packaging. Evocative is helping to slow climate change by reducing the use of petroleum-based packaging and other materials.

Eben Bayer, Co-Founder and CEO of Ecovative Design, said: “Our company celebrates not only individual success but also team success, strengthening our commitment and vision to reach future milestones. By rewarding both success and risk-taking. Over the years, we have developed and launched some amazing earth-changing technologies.

Headquarters: Green Island

Established: 2007

Ownership: Private

Business Unit: Sustainable Technology Manufacturing

Employees: 60

Year Selected as Top Workplace: 1

Website: ecovativedesign.com

