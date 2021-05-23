Visit Manhart’s Starry Sky Headliner Volkswagen Golf GTI





The hatchback features an updated design and interior, new wheels, and increased power.

As Rolls-Royce came up with the idea of ​​scattering stars to imitate the sky in a super-luxury car salon, tuners began to actively follow their example. And recently, another car like this was announced. This time, tuning studio Manhart has released a new project. Experts boasted of working with the powerful hatchback Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Main features of the tuned Volkswagen Golf GTI Source: Manhart

It became known that the Manhart tuner completed the work on the 2021 VW Golf GTI tuning package a few days ago. The main differences between hatchbacks are design and interior updates, new wheels and increased power.

The tuner provided a new diffuser for the rear, as well as a 19-inch multi-spoke wheel. In addition to this, the new design is equipped with H & R springs, which lowers the ground clearance by 1.5 inches.

The most unusual changes to the modified Volkswagen Golf GTI can be seen inside. Many lights are used on the headliner to create a starry sky-like effect. However, it should be noted that it turned out to be very simple compared to the much more detailed version of Rolls.

Adjusted Volkswagen Golf GTI Specifications Source: Manhart

Using a unique module, the tuner was able to increase the output and torque of the 4-cylinder engine. Power increased from 286 to 290 HP and torque increased from 410 to 425 Nm. The company does not specify how such boosts affect the dynamics of the car. Adding 45hp and 55Nm over the standard Golf GTI is estimated to reduce acceleration time to 60MPH by a few tens of minutes less than the standard car by a second. Recall that the stock model accelerates to 60 MPH in just over 6.0 seconds, with a maximum speed of 150 MPH (electronically limited).

On request, Tuning Studio can also adjust other parameters of the client. For example, you can change the exhaust system or braking system. The price of such a tuning kit is not specified on the website. However, the car from the tuner will probably not be much different from the price of a standard Volkswagen Golf GTI, as the car can’t boast a significant improvement in performance.

Source: Manhart

