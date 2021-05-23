Google’s refreshed Wifi mesh system falls to the new Amazon for $ 169 ($ 31 savings)





Amazon currently offers an updated Google Wifi 802.11ac mesh system with a $ 169 shipment. If you typically get $ 200 and save $ 31 on today’s offer, you’ll beat the previous mention by $ 1 and the new Amazon will be the worst ever. This is also one of the first notable price cuts since it resumed in October.

Offering 4,500 sq ft of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system offers 1.2Gb / s speeds and integrates with other assistant setups for ease of setup and control. In addition to the ability to prioritize specific devices on the network, another notable feature here is the 6 Gigabit Ethernet ports and 3 nodes that provide consistent Wi-Fi throughout the home. To do. Over 4,800 customers have a 4.7 / 5 star rating. See below for more information.

Or you can save even more cash by choosing just one updated Google Wi-Fi router for $ 100. The values ​​here are certainly not as good as the read discount, but we’re looking at the same 1.2Gb / s speed and many of the same features above at a more entry-level price. The only real downside is stepping down to a 1,500 sq ft coverage and Ethernet port pair.

But then when it comes to Google, I’ve still seen quite a few notable price cuts to raise other areas of your setup. In particular, Nest Learning Thermostat has dropped to the lowest price of the year at $ 199 with energy savings. This is in line with Google’s latest Pixel Buds boosting portable listening by dropping to $ 129.

Google Wifi 2020 mesh system features:

Google Wifi is a home-wide mesh Wi-Fi system that is easy to set up. Google Wifi Points work together to create a mesh network that covers your entire home with fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering of all rooms on all devices with coverage of up to 4500 square feet. ..

