Investment spurs technology manufacturing at GlobalFoundries and Beta Technologies





Beta Technologies ALIA-250 flight simulator. You can take off and land vertically before moving on to long-haul flights.Courtesy photo

Developments announced by two companies in Chittenden County this week have strengthened the region’s future claims, especially as a hub for innovation in wireless technology and electric aircraft.

South Burlington-based electric aircraft startup Beta Technologies has secured $ 368 million in private capital this week, valuing the company up to $ 1.4 billion. The company also announced plans to build an electric aircraft production facility at Burlington International Airport.

GlobalFoundries, a New York-based microchip maker and one of Vermont’s largest private companies, has partnered with Raytheon Technologies to develop and develop specialized semiconductor components (microchips) for next-generation wireless infrastructure. Announced that it will be commercialized. GLOBALFOUNDRIES manufactures chips at the Essex Junction factory.

Cathy Davis, president of the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce, said the two companies are ready to strengthen the region’s growing tech sector and secure higher-paying jobs.

Its innovation and manufacturing, Davis said. I think the amount of talent and innovation that is happening at both companies is very important for the work they are doing.

Beta Technologies’ latest funding round will follow its April contract with United Parcel Service to produce at least 10 aircraft by 2024, and potentially another 150 for shipping and logistics giants. The company aims to add about 300 employees to its existing 230 staff to reach its production goals.

Betas Alia aircraft are completely electric and are designed as semi-airplanes and semi-helicopters that allow vertical takeoff and landing.

The Pentagon is interested in the potential of technology for military applications. In early May, Aria became the first manned electric aircraft to receive airworthiness certification from the US Air Force for test flights through Agility Prime, a public-private funding program with the Department of Defense.

Founded in 2017, the company has successfully partnered with biotechnology company United Therapeutics to develop prototypes of transplanted organs and tissues. The prototype led to a $ 48 million deal with United Therapeutics, and Beta signed a deal of the same size as the US Air Force, Clark said.

Chris Calligan, vice president of business development at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, said the beta work represents a paradigm shift in logistics and travel.

Calligan said it would change the way we offer goods and services, and the way we travel around the region.

Calligan, who also manages the Vermont Aerospace Association, said ground-based aircraft manufacturing has historically been concentrated in three major hubs around the world. Montreal is home to a cluster of aerospace companies. Toulouse, France, home to the aerospace giant Airbus.

Calligan said the beta approach to building an aircraft from scratch was the first to actually take place in New England.

According to Culligan, the beta is in a good position to stay local and scale up. Vermont law exempts materials for aircraft maintenance and repair from state aviation sales tax, which can help keep costs down in the long run.

In addition to the manufacturing facility, the company recently completed a 14,000-square-foot expansion of its hangar at Burlington International Airport. Clark also hopes to expand the facility that builds beta charging stations in Williston.

The partnership between GlobalFoundries, which employs more than 2,000 people at the Essex Junction plant, and Raytheon, an aerospace defense company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is also a good sign.

Raytheon’s unique “Gallium Nitride on Silicon Technology” is licensed to GLOBALFOUNDRIES as part of the agreement.

For years, the industry trend has been to reduce the size of microchips, but with 5G wireless technology, larger chips made of gallium nitride that can withstand more heat and higher voltage levels. Is required.

GlobalFoundries is already manufacturing larger chips, which gives it a competitive advantage.

The partnership is backed by Senator Patrick Leahy, who chairs the Senate Expenditure Committee. Leahy is a longtime supporter of Essex’s GlobalFoundries plant and its predecessor, IBM, and once employed as many as 8,000 employees.

Such an announcement reveals the future potential of American-made 5G and 6G passing through Vermont, Leahy said in a statement to VTDigger.

The partnership between GlobalFoundries and Raytheon is a testament to the fact that federal investment, such as research and development, can bring significant economic benefits to Americans as well.

This week’s Senate bill will direct an emergency spending of about $ 50 billion to stimulate the development of the microchip industry, including GlobalFoundries.

The Leahys office confirmed that Senator also helped the beta earn an additional $ 25 million for the Agility Prime program that is currently benefiting.

GlobalFoundries will invest $ 1.4 billion to increase the production of larger sized chips at three factories around the world to address the nationwide shortage of microchips.

Calligan said the partnership between GlobalFoundries and Raytheon is a welcome addition to the state’s $ 3 billion manufacturing economy.

Kaligan said strategic investment in the Vermont plant is a good thing.

Lindsay Calle, secretary of the Commercial Community Development Agency, said cutting-edge development at GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Beta could attract workers to Vermont.

Kurrle not only attracts young talent from inside and outside the state, but also provides community support, new potential business partnerships, and supply chain opportunities in a statement to VTDigger.

Inside the office of GlobalFoundries in Essex. Photo courtesy of Mike Dougherty / VT Digger

