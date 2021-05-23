Samsung Galaxy M425G: More power and speed at your fingertips





When powered on, the Galaxy M425G will surprise you with its speed and power.

Recently, long-lasting battery life has emerged as an important determinant of mobile phone purchases. Eavesdropping on gadget-friendly conversations between young people reveals that in addition to other things like cameras and AI features, the abbreviation mAh (milliamp-hours) on the spec sheet is being discussed violently. People who play a lot of games, listen to endless music, and watch a lot of movies. That’s why cell phone manufacturers offer high-capacity battery devices that can withstand moderate use, usually for two days. If it’s more than that, it’s even better.

Samsung Galaxy M series mobile phones are very popular among young people here. They are very discerning buyers and their knowledge, research and reputation of technology and devices has evolved considerably. The Galaxy M42 5G is the company’s first recently introduced mid-segment 5G device, and we got one for review.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the Galaxy M42 5G is aimed at technology-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers who live fast-paced lives. The Galaxy M42 5G is also the first Galaxy M phone with Samsung Pay and Samsung’s secure and easy-to-use mobile payment service. The Galaxy M42 5G also comes with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s powerful mobile security platform.

First, the skill of the telephone battery. The Galaxy M42 5G comes with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery and a 15W quick charger, so you can charge it day or night without worrying about frequent charging. This phone offers 36 hours of talk time, 22 hours of internet browsing and 34 hours of video playback on a single charge, so you can do whatever you want without slowing down.

The Galaxy M42 5G features an attractive 6.6-inch sAMOLED Infinity-U display for an immersive viewing experience. Please trust. It’s great for those who want to enjoy their favorite content on the go. A unique prism dot design with a glossy finish is also adopted. The device is smooth, only 8.6mm thin, and its modern 3D design and layered pattern provide a comfortable grip. Available in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colors, the price is Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant (trial unit) and Rs23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

When powered on, the Galaxy M425G will surprise you with its speed and power. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, this M-series device guarantees high-speed performance. The powerful and efficient 5G processor of the Galaxy M42 5G delivers fast performance, smooth multitasking, and reduced power consumption while browsing or using multiple apps. For gamers, there are game boosters and frame boosters that provide advanced gaming performance and a lag-free gaming experience.

Moving on to the camera, the Galaxy M425G has a quad camera setup. The rear camera’s main 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor has an effective resolution of 6000 x 8000 pixels and produces a crisp, detailed true 48MP output. The rear camera setup includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens that can capture visually stunning landscapes with a 123-degree field of view, and a 5MP macro lens takes close-up shots in great detail. The 5MP depth camera blurs the background and allows the user to take the appropriate portrait photo. The rear camera also supports HDR and 4K video recording at 30fps.

The Galaxy M42 5Gs camera has many features such as single take, night mode, hyperlapse, super slow motion, scene optimizer, defect detection, etc. that output multiple photos and videos with a single click. The phone also comes with a 20MP front camera with SELPHY focus for high resolution SELPHY.

Important point: The Galaxy M42 5G is a sleek, lightweight and beautifully designed phone that will immediately appeal to your eyes. During my use, it came across as a nifty device. Its user interface is simple, the camera quality is excellent, and the call quality is crisp and clear at both ends. Browsing the internet or watching videos on this device works very well on this phone. And when good battery life comes to mind, the Galaxy M42 5G easily provides enough power for high-level multitasking, glances and more. A great phone worth considering.

Specifications Display: 6.6 inch HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-UProcessor: Snapdragon 750G Octa Core Operating System: Android 11 (1 UI 3.1 interface) Camera: (Rear) True 48 + 8 (Ultra Wide) 5MP (Macro) + 5MP (Depth) 20MP (front) memory and storage: 6 / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB) Battery: 5000mAh, 15W fast charge Estimated actual selling price: Rs 21,999 (6GB + 128GB), Rs 23,999 (8GB + 128GB) )

