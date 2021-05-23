



gh-pages samples / service-worker GoogleChrome / samples GitHub File Permalink Failed to load the latest commit information.

type

given names

Latest commit message

Commit time

Basic Demo-A sample that covers basic common use cases. Precaches a set of local resources in a versioned cache to maintain another cache that is entered at run time when additional resources are requested.

Simple Registration-A minimal sample of just performing a service worker registration using various event handler placeholders.

Advanced Registration-A sample that provides detailed information about service worker registration and the changes in state that service workers receive.

Prefetching Resources During Installation-A sample showing how to prefetch and cache a list of URLs during a Service Worker installation for offline use.

Selective Cache-A sample of how a service worker caches a resource “on the fly”, assuming the resource meets certain criteria (MIME type, domain, etc.).

Read-Through Caching-A sample that unconditionally caches all resources requested “on the fly”.

Offline Google Analytics-Extends the read-through cache example to add “play” support for failed Google Analytics pings, allowing pages to send Google Analytics data associated with offline / cached page views.

Fallback Response-A sample showing how to return alternative “fallback” content if the first fetch request fails.

Mock Response-A sample showing how to return content created on the fly at the request of a page.

Using postMessage-A sample that uses postMessage () to send commands from a controlled page to a service worker, allowing the page to control the cache.

Multiple fetch handlers-A sample showing multiple fetch handlers, each intercepting different types of requests.

Custom Offline Page-A sample showing how to display a custom “Sorry, you are offline”. Error page when network request fails.

Immediate Control-A sample showing how to use skipWaiting () and clients.claim () to force a new service worker to control a newly registered page.

Using window.caches-A sample showing how window.caches provides access to the cache storage API.

Using WindowClient.navigate ()-A sample showing how a serviceworker-controlled web page client can be redirected to a specific URL.

Foreign Fetch-A sample showing a client utilizing a foreign fetch service worker deployed by a third-party service.

At this time, you cannot perform that action. You signed in in another tab or window. Reload and update the session. You signed out in another tab or window. Reload and update the session.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos