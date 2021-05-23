Kiwi’s ingenuity leads groundbreaking 5G technology





New Zealand’s pioneering 5G technology was recently announced in Auckland, experts say it has the potential to revolutionize a variety of industries.

The four companies that gained a share of Spark’s 5G starter fund last year spent six months developing prototypes at Spark’s Auckland headquarters with a range of innovative technologies to redefine eye care, robotics and games. Demonstrated.

The contest awarded four innovative companies a $ 625,000 share, as well as mentoring and technical support last October. It was launched by Spark to help businesses unlock the true potential of 5G and move the country forward. Whether it’s a solution that will lead New Zealand to a more sustainable future, or a new idea that will revolutionize the way we work and play.

Johann Chan

Rocos CEO David Inggs has found a Boston Dynamics robot dog.

Robot safety

Rocos, the winner of the contest, emphasized how to use 5G to remotely control large robot fleets.

Rocos has demonstrated that the key characteristics of 5G allow it to automate physical tasks on a large scale. This improves the capabilities of autonomous missions performed by robots, such as scanning and monitoring construction sites and power grids, and reduces health and safety risks.

David Inggs, CEO and co-founder, said: “A very important issue when deploying robots in the field is to make high bandwidth, low latency connections very secure. This is the fundamental problem that 5G solves.”

Johann Chan

oDocs Eye Care, Dr. Ben O’Keefe.

Remote eye care

Dr. Ben O’Keeffe, co-founder of oDocs EyeCare, was impressed with the remote ophthalmology examination using 5G.

O’Keeffe uses Spark’s 5G technology to perform retinal ophthalmic examinations of patients within 5G coverage of Dunedin Hospital from Auckland’s Spark headquarters via a 5G-enabled device connected to a handheld ophthalmoscope. I explained.

This technology has the potential to enable a faster referral process that improves access to professional ophthalmic care in remote New Zealand.

“Previous restrictions meant we couldn’t actually provide the services we wanted for New Zealanders. 5G is the speed and data capabilities to enhance our products and make eye care more accessible across New Zealand. To provide.

“The 5G Starter Fund was a great learning curve for us. We had an idea of ​​how to improve our service and we were able to actually work on it through Spark 5G and develop a really good product to help New Zealanders.” He said. Said.

Johann Chan

Beyond the Studio VR Game Oddball at Spark Headquarters

Immersive, lag-free multiplayer VR game

Wellington-based virtual reality gaming studio Beyond uses Spark’s 5G solution to provide multiple gamers with the ability to participate in the free-roaming virtual reality game Oddball via a 5G mobile phone, bringing VR headsets to life. We have opened the world of location-based VR games to those who do not have it.

This application is made possible by 5G. This will prevent players from experiencing lag in the future and will allow both physical VR players and mobile players to interact seamlessly and safely.

“Thinkbig” was a message when co-founder and CEO Jessica Manins was asked if there was any advice for other Kiwi starters trying to do the same.

“There are so many opportunities to be creative. I think we are a truly creative country. Brainstorming, trying new things, innovating and pushing ourselves. Just settle on the norms and don’t look at what’s happening. What’s happening around the world and how can you integrate something into your product? “

Attached

Objective Acuity CEO, Adam Podmore.

Improved eye screening for children

Objective Acuity has shown how to use 5G to identify children’s vision problems as soon as possible using real-time test results.

CEO Adam Podmore says 5G technology and the Spark 5G Starter Fund have “significantly impacted” the company’s suite of software-based vision tests and vision tests.

“Current New Zealand vision tests rely on subjective feedback from children that can lead to inaccurate test results and require considerable attention from children.

“5G has made it possible to make tests much faster, which is great, especially for kids. We’re moving the process of about 30 seconds per eye to a much shorter test. This is very exciting.

“It also allows for much more accurate testing because it does not require a verbal response from the child. Instead, it uses 4G and 5G-enabled technology to detect vision problems in young children and health. Care system. “

Promote New Zealand Innovation

Mark Beder, Spark’s technology director, says the Starter Fund has discovered some of New Zealand’s most innovative 5G pioneers.

“Each winner is ready to build history by embracing the powerful potential of 5G networks for the first time in the country and revolutionizing their respective industries.

“From democratizing eye care, developing the world’s first immersive gaming experience, to moving manufacturing robots to new heights, Spark supports these four kiwi businesses and provides New Zealand and New Zealanders with innovative solutions. We are proud to offer it. “

Spark wants 5G starter funds to encourage other purposeful disruptors, innovators and leading companies to leverage 5G technology.

For more information, please visit https://www.spark.co.nz/5g/home/starter-fund/.

