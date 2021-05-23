Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Collection may have been leaked





Believe it or not, Sonic the Hedgehog made its debut at Sega Genesis in 1991, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of the character. Sega has announced several plans to celebrate the character’s birthday, but so far little has been revealed. However, it seems that wedding anniversary editing is in progress! French retailer SoGamely has a new list of what’s called the “Sonic Collection” for the PlayStation 4, and other retailers have gotten it. Retail leaks have proven to be credible in the past, but fans will want to drink them with a grain of salt until Sega makes some official announcement.

The list was shared on Twitter by user @OnTheDownLoTho. The tweets are embedded below.

On top of the already heavily rumored / leaking Sonic Colors Ultimate

Currently, there are retail leaks of Sonic Collection on multiple sites 👀👀 !!

🗣🗣 June I need you now 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/ IKSGInjWN8

— 👏 GamesCage-HypeGuy 🤝 (@OnTheDownLoTho) May 23, 2021

If the collection is really happening, it will be interesting to see which games are included. Sega has provided numerous Sonic compilations over the years, including the 2002 Sonic Mega Collection and the 2005 Sonic Gems Collection. The former focused on games from the Sega Genesis era, and the latter was a combination of games from other platforms. Most of the games that appeared in the Mega Collection were recently offered in the compilation of Sega Genesis Classics, which was offered on multiple platforms a few years ago. Sega may not want to reread the same ground, but it’s hard to imagine editing Sonic Anniversary without the character’s Genesis game.

No matter what is offered, the Anniversary Collection is an exciting prospect for Sonic fans! Over the last 30 years, there have been a lot of great Sonic games. For those who missed the history of hedgehogs, this would be a great introduction. Sega is one of the publishers confirmed to appear at E3 next month, and the show will be a great place to announce Sonic’s anniversary plans. For now, fans just have to wait and see what happens!

What do you want to see from the Sonic Anniversary Collection? Interested in Sonic compilations?







