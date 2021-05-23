Google jumps in to help Girl Scouts with a lack of cookie sales that deliver thousands of boxes via drones (see)





In early April, Girl Scouts were under 50% cookie sales, reduced foot traffic, and pandemics limited their ability to sell iconic cookies directly and eat up their annual activity budget.

Google’s Delivery Service Wing has begun talking to a local Gal Scout squad in Christiansburg, Virginia. So they operate the first and only residential drone delivery service in the Americas. Enthusiasm and sales are skyrocketing today, and local scouts are selling cookies in a whole new way. It’s through a drone.

wing

Residents of Christiansburg can now fly their favorites such as Samoa, Shinmint, and Peanut Butter Patty into the sky and drop them directly into the front door.

And through all that, Wing hopes to work with local scouts to showcase the technology of how drones work and inspire girls to pursue a STEM career.

In return, they teach us a lot about how to sell cookies, a spokesman told GNN.

Popularity: Gun Survival Girl Scouts broke record and sold 32K box cookies to donate income to sick children

In 2020, Wing was able to use its contactless delivery capabilities to support many local Christiansburg businesses. For example, the owner of the Mockingbird Cafe bakery reported that drone delivery accounted for about 25% of sales during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GNN reported last June about a local library that began using Wing to deliver books to children stuck at home.

Shoppers with sweets can order from Christiansburg’s Wing app until the end of May, but the company promises to help girls sell 3,000 boxes. So far, ordering the most popular cookies is not surprising.

According to a recent Virginia Tech survey of consumers in a nearby southern Virginia town, 87% of residents liked the idea of ​​drone delivery after the first year of service in the community. ..

Funny: Girl Scouts are cheerful and honest cookie reviews lead to record sales

Drones can deliver goods to consumers in minutes without increasing traffic congestion, and are about 10 times more energy efficient than electric vehicles and more than 50 times more efficient than gasoline vehicles.

According to Wing, it makes much more sense to deliver a £ 1 cookie box with a £ 10 drone than to deliver by a £ 3,000 car.

If that means dropping our Shinmint into our front yard, it’s a badge that deserves a Girl Scout Sash.

Watch the Scout spirits soar with their wings …

Fly this story to your local friend’s army on social media …

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos