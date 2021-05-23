Top-in technology: The path to advanced technology is to solve today’s problems





You need to have a basic understanding of the country’s challenges to innovation for the success of the NTIS. This will accelerate commercialization and enable innovation to solve major challenges.

How can Malaysia move to become a high-tech economy? This is a good question, and as is often advertised, it is at the heart of the country’s strong ambition to become the center of digital ASEAN.

The answer is probably complicated, as you might expect. Without the various moving parts that straddle public and private institutions, there would be no digital economy. But, as the recent Top Intec Talk entitled “The Road to Advanced Technology” points out, most importantly, technological progress should not be made “only to advance technology”, it is a challenge. Deal appropriately with national issues.

“The road to advanced technology is first [country’s] Panelist Sri Ganes says.

Ganes, founder and group CEO of SG Academy, says it’s easy for a country to get excited about technology buzzwords like Industry Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0). Dive into technological advances such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

“We can embark on these initiatives, but first we need to understand if we are solving someone’s problem,” he explains.

This need to create real-world solutions that solve real-world problems is why the National Technology & Innovation Sandbox (NTIS), launched in 2020, is so important in building developed countries.

The program, led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and supported by the Malaysia Global Innovation & Creativity Center (MaGIC) and the Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) (among others), began in August 2020. .. Researchers, innovators, and startups test products in a live environment.

According to panelist Safuan Zairi, senior vice president of technology and innovation at MaGIC, NTIS is there to tackle the country’s major challenges. “We are not pursuing innovation for innovation. We want to tackle the big challenges of the country. How we do this leverages innovation and the latest technology. Is to do. “

Sandbox rules

More importantly, NTIS is also working to accelerate the commercialization of these technology solutions (via a structured sandbox program). NTIS uses the technical readiness level developed by NASA to put the startup’s solution into several stages of evaluation.

If these solutions exceed the technical readiness level, MaGIC will work with MTDC to help startups raise funds. These start-ups and their solutions are also in line with organizations that need digital and technology solutions.

According to Safuan, this level of scrutiny makes it easier to convince local businesses to adopt local technology solutions. “We remove the fear of working with local innovators because they give them the opportunity to promote their solutions locally, locally and globally.”

According to fellow panelist Amsyar Faiz, director of business development at OFOTech, this is an important aspect of the program and technology providers like him.

“A good idea is a dozen dimes, but there are challenges to actually monetizing an idea,” he says. What NTIS is doing is providing “green lane access” to local innovators like OFO Tech to validate the technology they are at the forefront. In a sense, the NTIS also acts as a filter for whether the technology is viable in the local market.

“For OFO and other participating companies, NTIS must have started long ago,” Amsyar believes.

Solving problems

Amsyar adds that NTIS will be able to work with key industry players such as the FELDA to integrate and optimize technology into the commercial environment. OFO Tech seeks to bring smart farming and analytics to FELDA’s traditional farming operations, including using IoT and AI to improve productivity and yields and reduce intensive workforces through sandboxes. I will.

OFO Tech was also able to better collect data on road conditions using smart cameras and FELDA Bentong garbage trucks. It is ultimately used to more accurately predict road damage and reduce repair times.

“Technology is there. It’s just a matter of synchronizing resources, brains, and technology, not relying on international expertise while focusing on domestic capabilities,” Amsyar adds.

In the case of Ganes, we also need to develop human resources to solve problems in the immediate industry. He agrees that talent requirements need to be developed in the near future, but adds that “it can complement the building of talent associated with the present moment.”

This requires a clear academic path to develop both the talents of the near future and the talents needed today. In addition, Ganes wants to focus on developing skilled workers into system integrators and managers. These are workers with the right skills that can be developed earlier than college graduates and incorporated into the system. Microcredentials prove to be essential for this. Ultimately, the path to advanced technology is to solve today’s problems and develop solutions in the near future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos