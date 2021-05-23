Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak faces piracy proceedings over branded technology school





Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is facing a $ 1 million lawsuit for stealing the idea of ​​establishing a Wozniak tech school, according to a weekend insider report.

Ralph Riley, a business professor at Connecticut, agreed that he and Wozniak would set up a technical college and signed a contract in 2011 with a camera handshake. Educational platforms aimed at teaching adult computers and other technical skills will rely heavily on the Wozniak name, with a reputation as an early Apple key engineering force for branding purposes.

But the partnership never got off to a good start, Riley said in a court filing reviewed by Gizmodo and insiders. Wozniak announced almost the same idea in 2017 under the name WozU after partnering with code learning company Coder Camps. Correspondingly, Riley contacted Wozniak via email asking him to become part of the venture, according to court filings.

It’s exactly what I envisioned for the Woz Institute of Technology when I first approached you with that idea, Reilly wrote at the time.

You’re on target, Wozniak replied. You had the right idea … I don’t think it would have happened without your first thought!

But when Riley pushed back for partial ownership of the project, he encountered radio silence. Reilly sued Wozniak on suspicion of intellectual property theft and copyright infringement. He is seeking at least $ 1 million in relief and damages. Other accusations filed by Wozniak against Wozniak, such as contract breaches, have already been dismissed by the judge.

Insiders report that Riley first emailed him an idea in September 2010. When the two responded over the next few months, at some point Rayleigh asked if Wozniak would consider approving the launch of Wozniak Institute of Technology. In an email reply, Wozniak agreed with both the project idea and the use of his name.

At the aforementioned photo session in 2011, Riley presented Wozniak with an agreement granting Connecticut’s online school the right to use Wozniak’s name and images for the Wozniak of Technology in exchange for quarterly payments. In the screenshots shared by Insider, what looks like a Wozniaks signature appears in the image of the contract presented in the court filings. In the testimony, Wozniak claimed he did not remember signing the document, but did not object to it being his signature.

However, like some others Riley pursued in additional institutions, the deal eventually failed, at which point the Wozniak team began to move away from the project. When Reilly launched the Woz Institute of Technology mockup website in 2013, Wozniaks manager Ken Hardesty demanded that it be removed and told him to stop contacting Wozniak directly. Riley has been at the center of his multi-million dollar copyright proceedings since he acquired copyright protection for this website.

On his side, the Wozniaks team did not reach a real agreement on the proposal, and the aforementioned camera handshake was one of the countless photo shoots he regularly makes with his fans. It claims to be just one. According to insider-reviewed statutory depositions, a key element of Wozniak’s defense is to take an approach in which he reaches out to commerce and instead entrusts contract negotiations to other members of his team. Even in the contract with Coder Camp, Wozniak did not provide Wozniak with curriculum, program ideas, schedules, or anything else, his lawyer wrote in the filing.

That is, when a lawyer asked if Coder Camps paid $ 1 million for his relationship with WozU, Wozniak claimed he couldn’t remember if he was paid for the deal, but the manager said. I later confirmed that I received the cash.

According to Filing, one of the things I avoid in my life is that it has something to do with money. I haven’t seen it … I don’t know how much it is in our bank account. My life is very different from most people.

Insiders report that the copyright infringement proceedings were filed in Arizona next month, and Wozniak was called to the stand to testify. The three-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on June 7.

