Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis was released today 15 years ago, but I still want a sequel

Many are currently waiting for Rockstar Games to announce its next Grand Theft Auto. And look, Im is excited about the new GTA game. But I also know that it will happen someday. There is no doubt that you will get a sequel to Rockstars’ amazing table tennis game. Fifteen years later, I’m still waiting.

Rockstar Games Presents Table tennis is a clunky name, I admit. But it’s also the worst part of the game. Really, the only bad thing about it. Everything else about this realistic ping pong take is great. It’s not a parody-filled ridiculous game covered with fake ads and violence that rock stars would expect. Its well-made, sharp-looking table tennis game happens to be published by the people behind GTA and Manhunt.

Released on May 23, 2006, months after the release of the Xbox 360, Table Tennis was the first to see what the next generation of rock star games of the time would look like. It was impressive, to say the least. The character looked like a human and wasn’t a strangely rugged action figure with huge hands like the rock star games of the PS2 era. This is due to Rockstar Custom’s in-house engine, the RAGE engine that powers all modern games. And table tennis was the first time I saw the power of RAGE and it was exciting.

If table tennis was a visual wonder, it would have been enough to get people to play it. 2006 was the early days of the Xbox 360. Not much to play, and nothing to show off the power of Microsoft’s new console. So a flashy table tennis game would have been enough. But Rockstar San Diego went and also made a great table tennis game. It’s the perfect balance between arcade action and simulation. Anyone can pick it up and play, and within minutes you can have fun and win some games. Hidden below is an incredibly accurate and responsive table tennis simulation.

However, for the sake of clarity, this is not a boring simulation of table tennis. Rockstar San Diego has added enough flair and style to keep you from falling asleep while watching or playing. One of my favorite touches is that the longer the rally, the harder it gets. The music speeds up and grows louder, eventually the world around you and your opponent disappears into the dark, and the sound of the ball grows louder and louder. This works perfectly as a way to simulate how players concentrate during a long rally and let the spectators watching you play know that shit is a reality.

Now imagine what Rockstar San Diego (or any other Rockstar Studio) can do with the new table tennis game in 2021. 4k visuals, 120 FPS gameplay, custom characters, online leagues and more. I want that game. You can already feel the fancy triggers and tactile feedback of the PS5 controller react to each paddle’s smack and swing.

Unfortunately, I don’t think you can get Table Tennis 2. At this time, Rockstar Games is likely to add table tennis as an activity in GTA Online. Besides, table tennis served its purpose for rock stars. This is a way for developers to launch and run RAGE in a new console, paving the way for GTAV and Red Dead Redemption II.

But one day, if Rockstar Games gets more money than Google by selling people’s shit online in GTA, you can get Table Tennis 2.

Or bully 2. Take either.

..

