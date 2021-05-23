Google Play’s attitude towards real money games leaves users vulnerable





Did you miss the GamesBeat Summit 2021? Watch it on demand here!

Last month, the Google Play Store policy changed to allow gambling and betting on Android apps that use real money in 15 countries, including the United States. Previously, gambling apps were only allowed on the Google Play store in four countries: Brazil, France and Ireland. , And the United Kingdom. Each country or state has its own restrictions on what kind of online gambling is legal, and some allow online casinos, sports betting, lottery tickets, and daily fantasy sports. Anyway, this change will significantly open up the mobile gambling market on Android. The Apple App Store has allowed gambling apps for quite some time and monopolizes user access.

Please note that changes to the Google Play Store policy do not allow real money game apps. For example, a third-party app that allows CS: GO and other video game teams to participate in skill-based competitive tournaments that are not yet allowed. This is a big oversight on the Google side.

Examples of games that enable skill-based tournaments on the App Store today that aren’t available on the Google Play Store include Bingo Boost from Ryu Games, 21 Blitzfrom Skillz, and Solitaire Cash from Papaya Gaming. These are all mostly casual games. In the future, if more studios adopt in-app skill-based tournaments, this could extend to core games such as Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship, Clash Royale, and Fortnite.

Protect users first

Sideloading of apps is possible on both iOS and Android devices, but it’s not easy for the average user and is full of security risks. Out of the box, Android smartphones usually don’t allow sideloading, but you can work around this by installing it manually or turning on this feature from other Android app stores.

Especially for real-money game apps, there’s no need to sideload for iOS as it’s allowed in the Apple App Store. This maintains a healthy ecosystem and, with varying degrees of discrimination, all apps are scrutinized by Apple and downloaded directly from the App Store. Apple hasn’t necessarily scrutinized all apps before it’s released, but it’s still far better than Google hasn’t seen any real-money gaming apps at all. If you download a real money gaming app from the App Store, you don’t have to worry that your money will go to the Cayman Islands and never come back.

Google doesn’t include real-money gaming apps in its Play Store, so users who sideload sketchy apps and are exposed to Trojan horses, malware, spyware, click fraud, and phishing code hidden in unofficial apps There is a potential threat. In January 2021, Forbes reported that a rogue Trojan horse infected hundreds of thousands of phones and controlled data, photos, messages, locations and more. We strongly recommend that you do not sideload your app to Android to protect it from infections.

Users sideload a variety of apps, including custom-built business apps, third-party appstores such as the Amazon Appstore, crypto apps, and games. In fact, the most notable example of a popular sideloading game was Fortnite for Android. When Epic Games decided to bypass the Google Play store and offer the long-awaited game only via its website, it spawned a distribution of fake Fortnite games and Fortnite-based phishing attacks.

In 2020, Google warned users that sideloading versions of their apps could be at risk. It’s clear that we are aware of the dangers that sideloading of apps poses to our users. So if users are known to be vulnerable, why not allow it under their supervision?

For functional equivalence

Google is outdated. Real-money tournaments in skill video games are becoming a large US industry in consoles, PCs, and mobiles. Call of Duty: Think of the Mobile World Championship. This is a mobile esports tournament with a prize of $ 2 million. Users want to play and want to protect a trusted store.

Think of it like professional golf. And like golf, competition in real money games and esports is categorized as skill games. The PGA TOUR organizes golf tournaments in the same way that mobile game cash tournament operators Papaya Gaming, AviaGames and Ryu Games set up wallets for competitive tournaments. Today, mobile competitive games are only possible through the Apple App Store, and Google not only misses Apple’s equivalent features in real-money games, but also lacks some of the real-money game advertising pie.

While the industry is enabling more games to enable real-money games and more players wanting to compete with Google, it will generate advertising revenue that tournament operators are ready to spend to drive player engagement on the Play Store platform. I’m missing. With millions of users accessing the Play Store every day, not only are real-money game operators reaching out to a large number of new audiences, but Google is leveraging the needs of that market to become the mainstay of real-money games. There is an opportunity to become a great app store.

Can gambling apps be a sign of future change?

Google hasn’t explicitly stated that skill-based tournaments will eventually be allowed on the Play Store, but if you’re watching the growth of the market and App Store competitors, it’s probably the point of a real-money game. Will consider. The Play Store, which opens the door to real-money games, will bring great opportunities and benefits to the already growing market.

In addition, if Google lags behind cultural acceptance and leaves users vulnerable behind opaque and unpopular policy decisions, we welcome you to do so. But Google can’t argue that store monopoly isn’t just about protecting users, it’s also about eliciting value. Google can have a single store or ban legitimate business categories, but it can’t do both without leaving the users they claim to protect vulnerable.

Nick Continois is Ryu Games’ Business Development Leader, formerly Director of Games at 4G44 Esports, responsible for planning and coordinating Lost Tribe Esports events, community development and strategic planning.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos