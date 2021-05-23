“Unicorn” is not a myth in the startup world





opinion

Scott Mecham Oklahoman

Oklahoma and i2E gained new scores in innovation and entrepreneurship when the state and our first “unicorn”, Alkami Technology, debuted on the Nasdaq (ALKT) in April.

In venture capital terms, “unicorn” refers to a privately held start-up with a corporate value of over $ 1 billion. Unicorns in the traditional sense are mythical varieties and are more likely to be imagined than they are seen, but in venture capital business unicorns can appear.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alkami Technology raised $ 180 million, sold 6 million shares of common stock, and had a market capitalization of over $ 3 billion. This is more than three times the definition of a “unicorn” trade.

The company provides cloud-based digital banking solutions for banks and credit unions. The company was founded over 10 years ago in Oklahoma City by a group of serial entrepreneurs (as iThryv) consisting of Oklahoma City and Gary Nelson, Scott Crososki, Steve Meston, Bobby Greenwold and Louis Ianaccone. I did.

i2E made an initial concept investment through the OCAST Technology Business Finance Program (repayed by iThryv) in the early stages of the company, and in June 2009, OCAST Oklahoma Seed Capital Fund (OSCF).

After i2E was asked to buy all or part of the Oklahoma Seed Capital Fund position from one of the world’s largest venture capital funds, he wrote last about Alkami Technology as a potential unicorn in 2020. We sold part of our investment and held the rest. This year was a big hit.

As of August 2020, Crunchbase estimates Alkami’s valuation to be between $ 500,000 and $ 1 billion. As of this week, with the IPO bubbling settled down, Alkami has a market capitalization of $ 2.5 billion, more than 2.5 times the market outlook for last summer.

As you know, stock prices and market capitalization depend on business fundamentals and management performance. For Alkami, much is still unknown about the new IPO. Our purpose in featuring this Oklahoma-born venture is not to predict financial outcomes.

Rather, I would like to highlight how this transaction began with the concept and seed investment, first from Oklahoma’s TBFP and then from Oklahoma Seed Capital Fund.

When Alkami was gaining momentum, Oklahoma lacked the investment capital needed for the company to grow, so the Oklahoma startup initially raised money from a Texas-based S3 venture and finally. In particular, we raised funds from investors such as General Atlantic and D1 Capital. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Barclays were lead managers of the Alkami Technology IPO.

Alkami has more than 160 financial institutions using its services. Mike Hansen, CEO of Alkami, said: “Our Alkamist wakes up every day with a focus on designing and delivering the best digital banking experiences for financial institution businesses and consumers.”

In other words, Liberty Bank, a customer of Alkami and one of Connecticut’s oldest banks with over $ 7 billion in assets, is the reason for doing business with Alkami because of its “retail banking and business banking.” Deep expertise leads to innovation. “

In i2E’s words, Alkami’s secret source is a devoted and deliberate effort to verify customer and market for product and market suitability.

From Oklahoma City startups to billion-dollar IPOs and the first unicorns in i2E, Alkami Technology’s success story fuels innovation and entrepreneurial potential. The more start-ups with high growth potential that Venture Services and Seed Stage Capital can support, the more opportunities you have to create a unicorn herd. This is not necessarily a myth, as Alkami Technology proves.

Scott Meacham is i2E Inc., a non-profit corporation that leads many of the state’s technology-based start-ups. President and CEO of. i2E is state-sponsored by the Oklahoma Center for Science and Technology Advances and is an integral part of Oklahoma’s innovation model. Contact Mechaam at [email protected]

