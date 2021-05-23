Why Find My App Can’t Find Lost Apple TV Siri Remote





Apples Tim Twerdahl discusses why Apple didn’t include location technology in its newly released second-generation Siri Remote.

Apple is increasing the Find My app to find devices, and Apple TV users may be wondering why they can’t use it to find the newly released second-generation Siri Remote. The updated controller was unveiled at Apple’s Spring Loaded event in April, along with the “next generation” Apple TV 4K. Now that the two products are shipping, Tim Twerdahl, Vice President of Product Marketing for Home and Audio, is discussing details such as the possibility of misplacement of the new Siri Remote.

The main update added to Siri Remote is that the touchpad area has been replaced with a jog wheel, D pad, center button, and new back, mute, and power buttons have been added. In addition, the Siri button has been moved to the side of the remote control, reducing the chance of accidental activation. The remote control is also extremely thick, so it is said that it will be easier to hold, but it is also said to have other advantages.

Related: Can I track lost AirPods cases?

Siri Remote 2nd-gen doesn’t have the location technology you need to track using the Find My app if you misplace it. When asked by MobileSyrup if this was taken into account, Twerdahl said the increased thickness of the remotes reduced the need to include such location technology. “It won’t fall too much on your sofa cushion,” he said. This seems to have been the main factor in Apple’s decision not to include the U1 or other location chips in the new Siri Remote. Of course, it could be placed in another room or somewhere in a pocket or bag. So if you’re thinking of upgrading from a first-generation Siri Remote for this feature, you should consider buying an AirTag and its associated case for your existing remote instead.

SiriRemote’s second generation clever features

However, there are several other reasons why first-generation SiriRemote users may want to upgrade. In another interview with Express, Twerdahl pointed out the new touch-sensitive jog wheel as allowing for much more accurate navigation when fast-forwarding or rewinding. “If you think about it, on-demand formats such as VCRs and DVDs were the first, so you’re stuck with 2x, 4x, and 8x control speeds, which is neither intuitive nor convenient,” he explained. .. .. The jog wheel is “very accurate” and continues as follows: “Professional editors often use these very powerful jog-style controls. It’s really great to bring this into people’s living room.”

Another nifty feature that isn’t widely screamed, but a little delight for many users, is the power button feature, which allows you to turn on the entire Apple TV, TV, and soundbar setup at once. This may sound trivial, but it saves the user the hassle of having to cycle through all the remotes to power on the system. Twerdahl explained that achieving this is more complicated than you might think, due to the different HDMI and infrared standards. “We have to negotiate some sort of thing and understand what is the best way to do it for a given television,” he said. “The important thing is that it’s simplicity for the customer.”

Details: Google stole one of Apple TV’s best features for Android TV

Source: Apple, MobileSyrup, Express

When was the first Apple Watch released?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos