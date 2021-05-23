Concept: Meet iPod Max with a focus on Apple Music Lossless and AirPods Max





The original iPod will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2021. Currently, the only iPod sold by Apple is the 7th generation Touch model. With the company’s announcement of Apple Music Lossless, this focused iPod could be a great way to celebrate this anniversary.

It’s important to note that there aren’t even credible rumors or even iOS code suggesting that Apple is actually preparing a new approach to the improved iPod, especially the iPod Classic design. That’s why I worked with my colleague Parker Ortolani to come up with the idea for an iPod Max to pair with AirPods Max.

When Apple announced Apple Music Lossless, it wasn’t expected that AirPods products could stream at this quality for a very simple reason. All AirPods use Bluetooth and this technology can only stream MP3s up to 320kbps.

For example, Apple uses 256 kbps AAC. The company didn’t introduce new codecs like Sony’s LDAC, which streams over 990kbps, so the only hope for Apple users was whether the AirPods Max could reach wired lossless quality.

As the company states in its support documentation, AirPods Max uses a Lightning port, so you can’t even stream lossless quality over the wire.

For AirPods Max, Apple has confirmed that it does not stream lossless and Hi-Res lossless via Bluetooth, but with a 3.5 mm audio cable from Lightning, this headphone provides exceptional audio quality, Conversion from analog to digital with cable, playback is not completely lossless.

So what can Apple do?

Meet AirPods Max 2

With AirPods Max 2, Apple only needs to add a 3.5mm headphone jack. This makes it possible to stream lossless quality at 24-bit, 48kHz. Done.

Parker goes a little further and Apple can introduce an upgraded AirPlay experience, so even with second-generation AirPods Max connected via Bluetooth, AirPlay 3 can bring a near-lossless experience with new wireless codecs or Wi-Fi. For example, the connection between headphones and iPod Max.

Meet iPod Max

The iPod Max may be something audiophiles are really looking forward to with Apple products. Inspired by the design of iPod Classic, this product runs iOS variants and focuses on audio services using Apple Music, podcasts, audiobooks, and Apple News. For example, the Files app is a way to bring your own HQ songs and audio files without adding them to your Music app. Its features are:

3-inch Retina Display: Thanks to the bright 1,000-knit display, users can go outdoors without any problems. Apple S6 Processor with W3 Chip: Using the same chip in Apple Watch Series 6, iPod Max can handle Bluetooth functionality without any problems and seamlessly process Lossless songs. AirPlay 3 + Bluetooth: iPod Max is powered by Apple’s latest AirPlay technology. With a more stable connection, AirPlay 3 delivers lossless wireless audio quality. Pair with iPhone: Simply bring your iPod Max closer to your iPhone to quickly log in to all your Apple subscriptions and pair with all your AirPods and Beats headphones. 512GB storage: forget that you have 1,000 songs in your pocket. iPod Max can add up to 100,000 high-quality songs or up to 50,000 lossless songs, and Wi-Fi integration allows you to stream your favorite artists at any time.

Users can use the iPod’s Click Wheel to enjoy the nostalgic feeling of clicking on a song. With this product, Apple Music has everything you like, from live lyrics to Apple Music Radio. Want to add songs or create new playlists? Ask Siri.

The AirPods Max 2 is available for the same $ 549, but the 3.5mm headphone jack cable is already included, and the iPod Max is available for $ 649. What do you think about this? Would you like to buy an iPod Max? Let us know in the comments!

