This week’s Google Algorithm Update is off the chart





There’s yet another Google search algorithm ranking update that looks like it’s in progress-it landed yesterday, Saturday, May 22nd. Tracking tools are off the charts and they all show changes in Google search results that I haven’t seen in a long time. This is the level of core updates or updates for older penguins and pandas.

Chatting in the community does not match what the tracking tool reports. The SEO community may be delayed in chatting, either on weekends or because Google tripped the tool in some way. I think Google may have confused the tool, but it’s too early to tell. This seems big, so you need to check the status of your site with a Google search.

SEO Chatter:

Surprisingly, SEO chatter is not at the same level. Maybe it’s because a lot of people aren’t working or checking over the weekend, but that doesn’t seem to be right. Usually, the tools are so hot that even on weekends, there’s more to say to the forums. I’ve checked many other forums, including the Black Hat Forum and the official Google Forum, but these forums have very little chatter. There are complaints on these forums, but nothing from yesterday’s drop in rankings-at least not yet.

The WebmasterWorld (now moving to a new thread here) forum has new chatter, but it’s not at the level you’d expect for an update of this magnitude. Here’s a new chat on the forum:

Another day in hell Yes, a big move in semrush. Like all past updates, tomorrow will hit me. At the moment things are very quiet on my part. Is this a core update? Weekend Shenanigan is now commonplace … does that mean SERPS / new AI never sleeps? :-The DGlobal site is slow today, but the UK site is doing well.

If the UK site continues this way, it may be necessary to raise basic expectations as this month was only four days below average and all weekends at the beginning of the month.

Yower, SEM Rush is surprised. It seems that some of the other sensors are also spiked.

This is hell. You never know what to do, where to look … or what’s really happening in the evening.

For new articles published in the last 36 hours or so, it seems to be a News and Discover indexing / ranking issue. Except for very authoritative sites, it’s out of date. Google is killing us all now. The worst week in a few years. Traffic has dropped for several days in a row, with zero sales. Saturday ended at 52.4% on the global site, but today it’s a completely different story with 11.6% 11 hours later. …

And even part of this chat is about tool anomalies and traffic issues from the beginning of the week with unconfirmed updates on May 19th and 20th.

Tracking tool:

Take a look at all these tools that show chart numbers. I haven’t seen such numbers from these tools for a long time.

To summarize the May and Google updates, this article includes May 22, May 19, 20, May 16, May 13, May 7, 9, and May 1. , There were a lot of unconfirmed updates.

Check your site and let me know.

Forum discussions at Webmaster World.

Update: After posting, I wanted to share some of the chatter I’m seeing:

Also note that the site’s SERP screenshots have jumped to # 1 or # 2 in the last few days and the head term has returned to page 2 or 3 again. They were review-based queries (that is, searching for top products in a particular category). I will continue to dig. stay tuned.

Burnt saw a solid amount of movement from the end of me.

The opposite is true … pic.twitter.com/ZIVxrRe7fI

