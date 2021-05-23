Genshin Impact: How to play the Misty Dungeon event





Battlefront: Misty Dungeon is an event where players choose a trial character and challenge multiple different dungeons. Click here for how to play.

With the late Genshin Impacts version 1.5 update, the game was kept fresh with all the new mini-games and events. Fan-acclaimed Windtrace events are nearing the end of their run, but the new Battlefront: Misty Dungeon event has been released to keep players interested.

Related: All New Promotion Codes for Genshin Impact (May 2021)

Battlefront: Misty Dungeon is a new event where players choose four trial characters from a pre-determined list to challenge multiple different dungeons. In a typical Genshin Impact fashion, there are many great rewards for completing each dungeon. Here’s how to play the new Misty Dungeon event and get all the rewards you can.

How to play the battle front: Misty Dungeon Event

Players can access the Misty Dungeon event from the event summary page (if they have reached Adventure Rank 20). Through this page, players can see all the trials available during the execution of the event. Clicking on a trial card will show you the main opponents and the quests in the trial that will reward you when completed (these rewards include Primogem, EXP Book, Talent Book, Mora, and Fortified Ore).

[チャレンジに移動]Click the button to see all the trial characters available in the dungeon. This page also reveals leyline failures for certain trials (for example, a plunging trial increases the plunging attack damage of all party members by 120%).

Characters currently available in this dungeon include Keqing, Albedo, Mona, Amber, Barbara, Beidou, Sucrose, Noelle, Xinyan and Diona. Since these are trial characters, the builds are already set up and will be the same for all accounts (that is, existing builds from characters you already own will not be used for this event). This makes this challenge a great way to test different team configurations with already solid characters, allowing players to test some characters that they may not yet own (these). Note that elemental resonance is not active during the trial).

Each trial of the Misty Dungeon event has several different trap mechanisms that allow players to unlock to participate in different battles. There are three main mechanics that need to be completed to unlock the final battle required to complete the challenge (these trials can be found via a bright red beacon shining from each). ). In addition to the three main mechanics, there are several other optional combats that can be completed against various buffs (such as increased movement speed and increased attack). In addition to the mechanism, there are various obstacles and element buffs that are scattered throughout the domain.

Completing various trial quests will reward you with the associated rewards. These challenges depend on the quest, which kills an enemy with a particular type of attack or completes a certain amount of mechanics in a single run. A glance at these quests before starting the trial will allow players to try and complete as many quests as possible during the first run.

The quests and available characters give each trial of this event a lot of replay value. Especially for players who are trying to get all the rewards. The event will end on May 31, 2021, so be sure to complete as many quests as you can by then!

Details: All about Genshin Impact & Collapse 3rd Crossover

Genshin Impact is now available on PC, Mobile, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

American Idol: The Biggest Scandal in Show History

About the author Lina Hassen (7 articles published)

Lina Hassen is ScreenRant’s video game strategy guide writer with an interest in RPGs, rhythm games, the Slice of Life Sim, and everything in between. Her gaming experience is about 12 years. When I’m a college student and I’m not studying or playing games, I make music with my friends and watch anime with my roommates.

More from Lina Hassen

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos