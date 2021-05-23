The future of government service delivery is already here-GCN





The future of government service delivery is already here Posted by Charlie Meyer May 23, 2021

Pandemics have accelerated digital transformation almost everywhere in society, from local pizzerias to the largest government agencies. People are now working, shopping, and even learning online. New habits inevitably began, such as restrictions on social distances that forced new ways to carry out daily tasks, but not so long before the benefits of the digital-first approach became apparent. Not only did traditional customer annoyances such as long queues and wait times suddenly become a thing of the past, but digital interaction has given service providers new insights into their customers.

For government agencies, which are constantly facing demanding service expectations, the forced innovations and digital transformations triggered by the pandemic protocol are revolutionizing operational efficiency. This marks the beginning of a new era of big data and customer metrics driven by technologies that enable new operational efficiencies for government-wide public service managers. Like other large organizations, government offices are not known for their ability to change at once. This makes the relatively rapid digital transformation achieved during the pandemic even more impressive. But if the government doesn’t use it to improve the delivery of services, the change makes no sense.

Here’s how agencies can take full advantage of new technologies and fully embrace the new era of digital service delivery.

Audit existing systems

Agencies can’t plan where to go until they know where they are. Therefore, key process initiatives should start with a thorough audit of existing systems. How is the information processed? Where are the service bottlenecks? Which data is available and which data should be accessible? These are just a few of the questions that need to guide the audit process.

Understanding the current system also helps institutions build cases for future changes. It’s much easier to convince managers that additional services and costs are justified if you can easily understand the problems and inefficiencies of the current approach.

Consider human factors as well as technology

The changes should be about improving the user experience as well as improving or advancing the technology. One area to consider is how much time a customer spends waiting for service. This not only affects agency throughput. Every minute someone spends waiting is the minute they may be doing something else. In other words, reducing latency improves the customer experience-and it often pays off in the form of good reviews.

In a pandemic, virtual appointment scheduling software has grown dramatically in popularity for good reason. With this software, customers can schedule appointments, receive reminders about appointments, and effectively line up. It changes the overall experience of waiting in line, reducing crowds and helping everything move smoothly. Not only that, we collect important data about customer and agency efficiency. Easily identify the busiest times, identify patterns that help move more customers more efficiently, implement data-driven decision making, and get more customers in less time Allows it to be processed.

Treat change as a process, not a result

You may have felt that the changes made by the government in 2020 were significant, but in many cases they were. However, it is important for government agencies to consider change as an ongoing process. Perhaps social distance restrictions have forced changes to virtual booking systems. It’s not the end of the journey-in many ways it’s just the beginning.

Systematic changes and process improvements never end. Governments need to keep evolving as new technologies emerge and new challenges need to be resolved. After all, one of the biggest problems facing government agencies is systematic stagnation. Unlike companies that are forced to adapt and evolve to win the competition, government agencies tend to accept what they are accustomed to. The process happens in one direction because it always happens that way. System changes begin with changing this attitude.

After getting used to the comfort and convenience of virtual appointments and the unqueuing world, customers expect to maintain the same level of service as during a pandemic. That does not mean that further changes are underway. This means that changes that have already been made will continue to evolve to meet new challenges. The future is already here and citizens will understand how willing the government is to accept it.

About the author

Charlie Meyer is Senior Vice President of Sales at QLess.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

