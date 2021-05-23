LittleBigPlanet server goes down again thanks to cyberattack





LittleBigPlanet’s game server has been shut down again due to another round of cyberattacks that first began in March.

LittleBigPlanet’s servers have been shut down again due to recent and ongoing cyberattacks. The game server was previously shut down in March due to a DDoS attack and has been online intermittently ever since. Later, the developers released an update near the end of April, stating that a new security update for the game server was being tested and working to completely restore the server.

The final mainline entry in the series, LittleBigPlanet 3, was released in 2014, but has a community of fans who play games and use servers. In particular, it involves creating a community. Unfortunately, the creator of the series, Media Molecule, has no plans to return to the series so far to create a fourth mainline entry. Meanwhile, spin-off platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure was released last year. It focuses on platform elements, apart from the crafting and building mechanics of the series.

LittleBigPlanet’s Twitter account announced on May 22 that the game server was temporarily shut down due to the seriousness of the cyberattack. The tweet also said that the attack was somehow targeting the player, but the tweet downplayed details about the extent to which the player was attacked. Earlier that day, the account announced that some players were aware of a problem with the server and were investigating a new round of attacks. This finally announced the shutdown.

LBP Server Update: Due to the severity of recent attacks, you have no choice but to temporarily disable the game server. Do not underestimate these attacks, especially when targeting loyal community members. Thanks for your understanding.

— Sackboy: Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) May 22, 2021

According to a March report, the cyberattack was caused by fans who were dissatisfied with how Sony handled the entire series. Cyber ​​attacks on developers from dissatisfied fans are neither new nor rare. Earlier this year, CD Projekt RED, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, was hit by a massive ransomware attack that seemed to retaliate how the studio handled the marketing and development of the game, especially just before its launch. I did.

It’s a shame that cyberattacks on LittleBigPlanet servers have been going on for a long time, and developers seem to have a hard time dealing with them. Also, these attacks are unlikely to change Sony’s stance on the franchise, and if these issues persist, Sony could actually discontinue the series further. Hopefully, the developer can restore the game’s server, even if nothing else, so fans can enjoy the content they already have.

