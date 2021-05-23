Google Photos will end unlimited free storage on June 1st





Policy changes announced long ago encourage people to sign up for the company’s storage subscription service.

TANSTA AFL. In other words, there is no such thing as a free lunch. And many of us will do that on June 1st, when Google Photos’ free unlimited storage will run out. meaning? New photos and videos you upload count towards the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google Account. With a few caveats, it’s time to sort out your storage options.

Let’s talk about warnings. New photos and videos uploaded after June 1st will count to 15GB of free storage. If you upload the same in high quality before June 1st, it will not count towards the free storage provided. This means that multimedia in question backed up before June 1st will continue to be considered free.

Second, if you back up your photos and videos in their original quality, your original quality photos and videos will continue to count towards 15 GB of free storage across your Google Account, so the changes won’t affect you.

Third, if you have a Pixel smartphone, the photos uploaded from that device will be “unaffected”. Photos and videos uploaded in high quality from that device will continue to be subject to this change after June 1st.

A policy change announced long ago encourages people to sign up for Google One, Google’s storage subscription service. Google One has several layers. Up to 15GB is free, but you know. If you choose 100GB, it will be offered at Rs 130 or Rs 1,300 per year and this plan should be sufficient for most people. You can also choose 200GB for monthly Rs210 or annual Rs2,100 and choose the ultimate 2TB. This is Rs 650 per month and Rs 6,500 per year.

According to Google, more than 4 trillion photos are stored in Google Photos, and 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded each week. That’s a huge amount.

The problem with 15GB of free space is that it can easily be exhausted with a large number of photos that arrive as email attachments. Tip: If you’re using an Android device and want to take lots of photos, get rid of the blurry ones right away or get an affordable Google One plan.

If you want to explore beyond Google One, you have options, but they also have their limitations. Dropbox is a reliable method, but it only offers 2GB as part of its free basic personal plan. I have Microsoft OneDrive with a 5GB free tier. DigiBoxx is an Indian cloud storage platform that offers 20 GB of free cloud storage, and the free plan also supports Gmail integration. Another option: Degoo. It has 100GB of free cloud storage and no ads. And why can we forget about iCloud, which offers 5GB of free storage.

