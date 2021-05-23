Victoria 3 is finally announced by Paradox Interactive





After nearly a decade of requests, Paradox Interactive has announced Victoria 3, the latest entry in its beloved series. Like its predecessor, Victoria 3 is a grand strategy game and social simulator. The latest entry in the series was set during the Industrial Revolution and should be a very compelling background to World War I! There are dozens of countries that players can choose from. At the time of this writing, the release date of the game has not been announced. Victoria 3 will be available on PC via Steam, Paradox Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The game announcement tweets are embedded below. The Victoria 3 trailer is at the top of this page.

Paradox Interactive announces the latest grand strategy game from Victoria 3! Guide your country with the ultimate social simulation from the Industrial Revolution to World War I. Wish list now: https://t.co/xtA9K69SJd https://t.co/HulfIXUU4C

— Victoria 3 (@PDXVictoria) May 21, 2021

Like the first two games in the series, war plays a big role in Victoria 3, but it doesn’t dominate the game. In a Dev Diary posted on the game’s Steam page, Paradox Development Studio states that everything that can be achieved through the war in Victoria 3 can also be achieved through diplomatic relations. Of course, players have to decide for themselves how they want to reach their goals and develop the population of the selected country. The Victorian era is a time of great change for the world, and players should expect it to be reflected throughout the campaign.

More details about the game will be published in the coming months. Fans who want to know more about Victoria 3 can do so by subscribing to the game newsletter. Signing up gives players a “unique in-game zeppelin”. Learn more about. It’s unclear how long fans will wait for the release of Victoria 3, but given the strong demand that has followed the game over the last decade, Victoria 3 has been officially confirmed and doesn’t seem to mind waiting a bit longer!

Looking forward to Victoria 3? Are you a fan of the first two games in the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

