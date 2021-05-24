Attention to Agricultural Technology Starters: Tesco’s Agri T-Jam 2021 entry has begun





Attention to Agritech Start-ups: Tesco’s Agri T-Jam 202124 May 2021 entry started

The Tesco Agri T-Jam 2021 Contest is accepting entries, connecting agricultural technology innovators to the supply chain of leading UK retailers.

Tesco Agri T-Jam’s Startup Pitch Competition has partnered with the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in the categories of fresh produce, cultivated land, meat, fish, and dairy products.

The contest provides seed and early-stage agricultural technology innovators around the world with the opportunity to work with leading UK food retailers and their supply chain partners, and proceeds to the exam in addition to directed guidance and mentorship. Offers the potential. Previous winners were Numnuts, RoboScientific, and ImpactVision.

Entries will be invited from now until June 10th. After that, Tesco’s jury screened all entries and selected 10 finalists, and all finalists participated in the Virtual World Agricultural Technology Innovation Summit, which will be held from September 28 to 29. Will be chosen for. Tesco Agri T-Jam culminated in an interactive webinar showcase on October 18th, where Tesco announces the winner.

Natalie Smith, Tesco’s Head of Agriculture, said: We are always looking for new and innovative ways to better serve our customers, colleagues and communities. We look forward to new technologies and ideas. We look forward to partnering with our suppliers to provide finalists with the opportunity to make a positive difference in providing healthy and sustainable food at affordable prices. “

Tesco is looking for technology that addresses the following priorities:Environmental footprint and reduction of GHG emissions Forecast crop-specific solutions, improved shelf life and stored soil health and resilience Water quality analysis and irrigation robotics, automation and sensor technology monitoring and biodiversity Livestock support: Animal health And welfare supply chain efficiency and waste reduction Remote control of indoor and vertical farming-automation, farm management, worker safety

Abigail Ryder, Program Director of the World Agri-Tech Innovation Series, said: We are pleased to continue our partnership with Tesco, work with influential supply chains to support innovation and provide start-ups with this platform for visibility and growth. As we introduce them after the summit, we look forward to sharing the next harvest of dynamic international agtech innovators with audiences around the world! “

Apply now until Thursday, June 10, 2021.

