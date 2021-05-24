



Large publishers appear to appear frequently in search results and may appear multiple times in response to a single query.

But is it an unfair advantage?

Find out how a single company works for a large publishing conglomerate today.

Do Large Publishers Have an Unfair Advantage in Google Search?

The client recently asked if they could report double serving competitors in organic search results.

(If you’re not familiar with this Google Ads policy, you’re prohibited from trying to unfairly profit your search results by serving multiple ads in your search results.)

I said no to the client. Its ads and organic search are like Google’s churches and states.

Google always shows multiple lists of the same company in organic search results.

I forwarded this amazing 2016 article from Glenn Allsop. He shows how 16 publishing conglomerates at the time dominated Google’s search results.

But I started to wonder if this game had changed in five years.

Is Google Producing More Diverse Results Than 2016?

Will multiple domains from a single company appear less often?

Also, do search results show fewer publishing conglomerates such as Hearst and Conde Nast, allowing smaller sites with relevant information to compete?

To answer these questions, I went back to the 13 queries that Allsop used to show that it was getting multiple lists in organic search results and got the same data he did.

Comparison of Publisher and Unit Results on Google Search

Bad news? Google’s organic search results are still often dominated by large publishing conglomerates, allowing a single publisher to own an entire search results page by creating content related to multiple domains. ..

Of course, this isn’t bad news for these large publishers, but it makes it more difficult for individual publishers, and even authoritative publishers, to access the first page of Google Organic Search.

It also sends confusing messages to businesses if the practices prohibited by paid search are organic and effective.

The good news for small publishers is that it’s getting better. The overwhelming majority of these queries have shifted to favor smaller competitors over the last five years.

Of the 13 queries in question, one company owns an average of 6% less (28% in 2021 compared to 34% in 2016).

In addition, publisher-owned search results are a whopping 23% less (53% of 2021 search results and 77% of 2016).

Some of these have actually deteriorated since 2016, but the majority have improved.

But is it acceptable that more than half of these search results are owned by a small number of large publishers?

Does Google really want to send the opposite message when it’s sending the opposite message in paid search?

This is a bigger question that Google answers, but for now, there are some clear points for companies competing with these large publishers.

Small blogs and individuals can still compete in search

If you have relevant content and a link profile that isn’t obviously unnatural, you’re more likely to be ranked by Google in 13 random queries that Allsop looked at in 2016, regardless of the site owner.

For food bloggers in Meridian, Idaho, the keywords are searched more than 200,000 times a month, and it is said that there is no way to beat Food Network, The New York Times, and Delish.

Still, that’s exactly what Natasha Kravchuk does with “Natasha’s Kitchen Fish Taco Recipe.”

Even if you are an independent blogger, there is no strict rule that you cannot compete for a large number of queries.

Choose your keywords carefully

Some of the search results in this sample are more likely to be dominated by large companies than others. Before deciding to optimize your keywords, know who you are against.

Independent travel bloggers will struggle to beat TripAdvisor on “what to do in London”, but it’s the first page that gets traffic from queries.

And big opportunities can still be found with low volume keywords such as: [london itinerary].. In that case, there are virtually no large travel sites on the first page of search results, but they are still a relevant source of traffic.

Family travel blogs like earthtrekkers.com are competing for both and are ranked third in the United States. [things to do in london] And No. 1 in the United States [london itinerary]..

Optimize multiple sites to dominate top queries

In some cases, it’s not just the sites of large publishers that have the opportunity to “double serve” organic search results.

In the case of earthtrekkers.com above, the owner Dave Santorini is ranked 3rd on Earth Trekkers and 7th on santorinidave.com.

If you maintain some related sites, don’t assume that you’re hurting your chances of ranking by keyword cannibalism just because you’re not a huge publisher.

Most sites owned by the same company appear to come from large publishers in search results (because they own more sites statistically), but large site operators Does not monopolize getting multiple positions in the search results of the same query.

It is still possible to own many of the top 10

If you’re trying to dominate the search results of a single query by serving relevant content on multiple sites, it’s still possible at the time of this writing in 2021.

Five years later, the average for small publishers looks good, but when it comes to ranking one company, almost half of the query sample has deteriorated.

Who knows how long Google will allow this for organic search? They obviously have different policies for a fee.

But for now, large publishers work with smaller affiliates who can optimize multiple sites for the same query and rank them more easily than before with these competing queries. Or buy) to keep your search results in control.

“Double serving” in organic search results is a much more complex question than paid.

However, it is also possible for small and large sites. If you’re familiar with competing keywords and sites, you can see multiple placements in the top Google search results.

Other resources:

Image credit

All screenshots taken by the author in May 2021

