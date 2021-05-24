UArizona Engineering students develop new technology for Tucson Electric Power





Tucson, Arizona This year’s UA Design Day contest culminated in a collaboration between engineering students and Tucson Electric Power (TEP).

The project’s mechanical engineer, Peter Vollmer, said I was a little shell shocked.

A team of six students designed and built a rover to investigate a TEP-owned wind turbine farm in New Mexico.

They wanted to see if the nearest substation or TEP station was about six and a half hours away and could replace the physical person going there. So they wanted to create an Ai-influenced autonomous robot to see if they could see if the wind turbines were working efficiently.

Ultimately it saves TEP personnel and resources. So why New Mexico? According to the TEP, the wind blows better in the border area where the wind farms are located than in the Tucson area.

Chris Lin, TEP’s sponsor supervisor, has sunlight here during the day and winds now at midnight, allowing renewable energy to be supplied in different parts of the day.

The students said it was good to be recognized as a project that was so important that it would have a lasting impact.

It took me quite off the left fielder, it wasn’t like I expected something that I thought set my own expectations low. Computer engineer Julius “Maurice” Jakobowski said yes, it was definitely exciting and shocking to me.

According to Vollmer, it’s a great project because Sony’s time spent in the past year has been a huge project and we know it has paid off.

When we saw our name pop up, there might have been something of a taunt, Korn said.

TEP has sponsored the contest for several years, and this is the first time the sponsored team has won.

According to Lin, they did some really great engineering to the end and actually did the process. More innovations like this are needed to accommodate the cleaner, greener grids of the future we want to build.

And this research is already encouraging others to adopt the same type of robot application.

Through the U of A, Torrey Petersen, an industrial engineer within the project, was able to develop ideas and problem-solving methods to help reach the conclusions of the project.

Yes, this class definitely feels like the next step in taking what we’ve learned to the next level or achieving some sort of outcome, says Jakobowski. I did.

Using these lessons and experience, Daniel not only how to apply himself in the industry of the future, but also how to work as a team and improve himself in the process. I learned a lot about. Lansdown, mechanical engineer.

