She helps BHM small business owners grow on Google





Carmen Maze did not start a business. In 2017, she hosted three events for artists and color entrepreneurs after she felt that black and brown creatives were overlooked at other events for local innovators. Residents of Birmingham began asking her to host more events, and soon local businesses and organizations sought her help to make their programming more comprehensive. And the elevator on the 4th was born. Elevators is a consulting agency that works with communities, businesses and organizations to build a fair entrepreneurial ecosystem in Birmingham by focusing on color creativity. Recently, Carmen from the West End has also become a Birmingham Digital Coach for the Google program. This initiative was created to provide black and Latino small business owners with free training, tools and face-to-face professional coaching. We are honored to introduce you to Birmingham’s latest FACE, Carmen Mays.

What kind of work do you do as a consultant?

I give strategic advice and discuss diversity and fairness with companies. Not only are some of them changing their mindset, but they also provide a path for incorporating fairness into ongoing plans. We also design programs. When people are ready to do any type of programming that incorporates or offers black and brown creatives, design it well for them. And the last piece is the experience. We work with organizations to create and create events focused on providing or using black and brown creatives.

You were recently named Birmingham Grow with Google Digital Coach by Google. Why did you want to participate in this program?

Birmingham lacks consistent and reliable entrepreneurial programming. This is an opportunity for Google stamped and supported education and people, so I’ve all embarked on it. This provides a lot of information about Google, especially when you enter a session about Google Ads and Google Analytics. You can really understand how these work.

What was the inspiration for your company, the name of the elevator on the 4th?

The elevator is named after one of my favorite OutKast songs. In the last verse of the Big Boy’s last poem, he explains what the song is. “We go up the world like an elevator / me and the crew. We’82 / I and you like Tony! Toni! Tone! / Thus, East Point and us Has left. “

The elevator is not only a story of the origin of OutKast, but also an explanation of the value of collective uplift. The last line shows where they came from. This also affected the “fourth” part of the official name of the elevator. It refers to Birmingham’s historic black business district. Elevators are about the collective uplift of BIPOC (Black Indigenous and People of Color) creatives that recognize the roots of entrepreneurs in our hometown.

Over the years, he has hosted several events, including music events like Gucci Mane Day and art exhibitions like “Blk And”. Please tell us about the Black Joy Bazaar event that you hosted last year.

The Black Joy Bazaar is not just an Earth, Wind & Fire song, but an event I wanted to do on September 21st to celebrate the changing seasons. The summer of 2020 was tough. We had no joy. People in places where they can see people, shop, listen to music, eat, without having to burden everything we were working on, such as elections, murder, COVID, the economy, etc. I wanted to take you.

I think joy is a protest, especially for blacks and other marginalized people. The basis of the Black Joy Bazaar was to create a space where Black Joy could prosper. It was also to give the black maker the opportunity to go out and sell because nothing could be sold because all markets were closed.

What are the biggest mistakes companies make when trying to promote diversity, fairness and inclusiveness?

They keep trying to hack it. They are looking for a quick solution. They believe that hiring a diversity officer or running one or two programs should yield results. But that’s not how this works. This is a problem that can take hundreds of years, so you need to spend time investing in it and making long-term efforts.

What do you want to do for fun when you are not working?

I’m crazy about dancing. I used to dance, but Im is a big fan of Alvin Ailey. It has been a part of my life since I was little.

I love hiking. He is a member of the board of directors of Red Mountain Park. I always actively encourage people, especially black people, to go and walk. And I go back to my bike.

My parents are Black R Vers. I love traveling with them, setting up hammocks, eating grilled food and kayaking.

My youngest nephew is 7 years old and he’s also outdoors, so it’s easy to ride a bike or walk along the nature trails with him. And we share our love for Lego.

What is the best advice you have to give?

The best advice I have to give is what my mother told me. Don’t get out of the game. Don’t take the opportunity to mentally yourself. You go and let them kick you out or let you say no. Then the idea that Im was just going for it developed. And I’m not just sitting in the corner happy to be here. I am fully engaged in the table. If you show up and ask for something, you may get it.

Other than faith, family and friends, what are the three things you can’t live without?

Buffalo Rock Ginger Ale, Conecker Sausage, and Bose Lady’s red lipstick on the lip bar.

Thank you, Carmen!

