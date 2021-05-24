Investor interest in Indian space technology startups will increase.The reason is here





India’s space technology startup sector has long been carefully considered by the investment community. But now, no longer.

Investors are now running this space thanks to a number of factors, including the Government of India’s move to open up the space technology sector to include private companies, reduced satellite manufacturing and launch costs, and proof of return on investment. We are paying attention as a possible investment. Clear market demand for geospatial data, and technological advances in space.

Last week, two Indian space technology startups Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace announced they had raised $ 11 million each in a Series A funding round. This follows the $ 7.3 million seed funding round raised by small satellite startup Pixxel in March this year and the $ 10 million raised by VestaSpace from US-based investment firm Next Capital in 2020.

Anand, Pixel’s first constellation satellite has already been manufactured and will be launched shortly. [Image Credit: Pixxel]

Indeed, this reflects a greater global trend as investors around the world turn bullish in this area as more and more success stories emerge from this sector.

According to a study conducted by Seraphim Capital, a global professional investment group focused on the space industry, total venture capital investment in this sector in the first half of 2021 was 95 last year, but in 2020. It can be more than twice as much as. Percent increase in investment from the previous year. In the first quarter of 2021, venture investment in this sector was $ 2.7 billion, compared to $ 1.6 billion in the same period last year, according to a Seraphim Capital survey.

In India as well, Indian space technology startups have raised a total of nearly $ 31 million in 2021 so far, according to an analysis of the transactions disclosed by YourStory Researchs. That’s a 70% increase from $ 18.2 million raised by the sector across 2020, and nearly nine times the $ 3.7 million raised in 2019.

One of the space technology startups that has directly witnessed the growing interest of space investors is Agnikul Cosmos. Its core product, Agnibaan, is a small satellite launch vehicle capable of carrying payloads of up to 100 kg in low earth orbit.

Founded by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM, and Prof SRChakravarthy, Agnikul Cosmos has been private for the past three years, with a private amount in 2019, $ 3.2 million in 2020 (disclosure), and $ 11 million in 2021 (disclosure). Raised funds.

Every year, investors are becoming more interested in this sector. There are two main reasons for this. One is the opening of the space technology sector and government support. Second, investors around the world are aware that investing in space technology can be profitable, and that it’s more than just gambling, Agnikul CEO Srinath Ravichandran tells Your Story.

In May 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the inclusion of private companies in the space sector. Later that same year, in June, the Federal Cabinet announced the Indian National Space Propulsion Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), an autonomous node agency, an extension of ISRO aimed at including private players in space-related activities. ) Was announced. Regulate private sector technological innovation in space.

Early in the industry event, ISRO was headed by node agency IN-SPACe to monitor civilian players, facilitating and holding the industry, building rockets and satellites, sharing ISRO facilities, and several other facilities, including: He explained that he would be involved in the establishment. As a launch pad on the premises of the Space Agency (DoS), it monitors space-based services.

Technological progress, government tailwind

For clarity, access to risk capital has been seen as a major challenge for the sector to realize its trillion dollar growth potential, but clarifying customer demand and space technological advances. The evidence is that it is changing rapidly. The government-induced tailwind is said by industry experts and the founders of space technology startups.

Large-scale customer demand and talented management, combined with the feasibility of technologies such as 3D printing that were not possible 20 years ago, and the ecosystem to support startup development in the tailwind of the government, space Technicians bring the perfect storm to invest in India Vikram Godse, managing partner of Mayfield India, who invested in space technology startup Agnikul, says it will finally be feasible.

Undoubtedly, space technology has evolved over time. Technological development has helped reduce the cost of satellite manufacturing and launch.

Traditional large satellites have been superseded by low-cost small satellites that can do the same job. Deploying a small satellite constellation not only reduced costs and time, but also reduced the risk of mission failure. Cost savings have enabled businesses and governments to leverage geospatial data for other use cases such as weather, agriculture, commodities, insurance, and risk management.

“Technological-led interventions are needed to increase agricultural productivity and increase farmers’ incomes without further deteriorating the environment. Satellite images and remote sensing data are used to predict agricultural productivity and regulate crop inputs. , And even a valuable tool for calculating the amount of carbon that farmers are sequestering. Multispectral, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and hyperspectral satellites create rich datasets and make agriculture more profitable. It provides deep insights to make it high, resilient and sustainable, “said Mark Kahn, Managing Partner of Omnivore.

Investors are also interested in the global and Indian space technology sector against the backdrop of increasing commercial space applications, space policy changes and reforms, success stories of space technology players around the world, and increased participation of start-ups and private players. Adds that is increasing. In domains that were previously primarily under government control.

How India’s new space policies and reforms have opened up space technology to more commercial and startup participation, and institutions like the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) with startups for current and future space programs. It’s encouraging to see how we work together. Managing Partner Inflexor Ventures is investing in Bellatrix Aerospace, a space technology startup building rocket propulsion systems.

Bullish in India’s space technology sector, Jatin believes that unicorns are likely to emerge in India’s space technology startup space in the next three to five years.

Other companies such as Pixxel co-founder Awais Ahmed and Speciale Invest’s managing partner Vishesh Rajaram have invested in start-ups such as Agnikul and Astrogate Labs.

We believe we are in the early stages of the private space revolution and believe that India will play a meaningful role. Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner of SpecialeInvest, predicts that the overall market will be in the trillions of dollars and that India will be able to capture 5% to 10% of the overall market for launch, satellite, communications and downstream services. I am.

Contrary to the general belief that investing in SpaceTech start-ups requires a long gestation period, Vishesh considers these misunderstandings, and in the experience of Speciale Invests, all investee partners make money. He added that he is raising or is on a strong path to revenue within the first two years. Financing.

Full 3D printed semi-cryogenic rocket engine Agnilet. [Image Credit: Agnikul Official Twitter]

Investors Want: Space Tech Startups’ View

Nonetheless, both investors and the founders of space technology startups believe that as the sector matures in India, it will need continued support from the government and investors. They also add that startups need to demonstrate a healthy business model, early verification from customers, and team execution and technical capabilities.

While raising money, space engineers need to ensure that the business model is explained to investors in an easy way and that the prototype is ready for investors to understand the product. Building the main product can definitely take some time, but the prototype should be ready, says Agnikuls Srinath.

Pixxel co-founder and CEO Awais Ahamed said in a similar statement that the investor ecosystem is reviewing success stories around the world, including successful tests and satellite launches, and that there is a demand for data. Explain that you understand. ..

I think startups need to have a clear business model and prototype to help investors understand the company and its clear goals. He added that we were able to build a version of the satellite, hire a good team and get the client’s demand for satellite data before the funding round.

India’s space economy is valued at $ 7 billion, accounting for 2 percent of the world’s space economy, according to a PwC report. He added that India’s space sector needs to grow at a CAGR of approximately 48% over the next five years to reach its $ 50 billion target.

Indeed, India’s space tech startup ecosystem is fully ready for takeoff, as the public and private sectors come together with favorable space policies and investor interest in this deep tech space grows. It seems.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai





