Lift Breaker Appears on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1





Developer EXOR Studios has announced that Riftbreaker will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on the first day of both Xbox Series X | S and PC.

A survival strategy game with a base-building action RPG element will be available on Windows PCs (via Epic Games Store, GOG, Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X in the fall of 2021, and will soon be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It has been confirmed that. ..

The new trailer is:

You can find the following summary (viaSteam):

You are Captain Ashley S. Play the role of Nowak. You are a Riftbreaker, an elite scientist / commando in the powerful Mecha-Suit. The aim is to enter a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet far away from the Milky Way galaxy, and build a base for further colonization back on Earth. The Ashley’s Mechasuit, which she calls Mr. Riggs, can withstand the harshest environmental conditions and is equipped with all the equipment for base construction, resource extraction, specimen collection and, of course, combat. It can pass through the rifts that connect spaces over vast distances.

Feature:

Basic Building-Your job is to build a two-way rift back to Earth. This is a very complex invention and requires a huge amount of energy. A simple solar collector and a few tons of steel are not enough. To complete this mission, you will need to build a complex chain of mines, refineries, power plants, and research facilities. Exploration – Galatea 37 is an unknown planet in the Sycorax belt of the Milky Way galaxy. Long-distance surveys have found it habitable and optimal for colonization. The earth is full of rare earth minerals and substances that can be found in various parts of the world. Various biomes can surprise you with unknown flora and fauna and harsh weather conditions. Build a local outpost in a resource-rich location to transport the resources you need using lift technology. Defense-Your presence on this planet is not overlooked. As you build your industry and disrupt the natural order, the world begins to see you as a threat. Strengthen your defense. Build walls, barriers, and defensive towers as the attack gets stronger day by day. You will face thousands of hostile creatures trying to eliminate your existence. Hack, Slash, Shot-Riggs can be equipped with powerful weapons and abilities to fight the biggest beasts. When scouting a planet, you need to be ready to confront hostile alien creatures. Collect Samples and Strange Relics – Fallen Beasts drop valuable research specimens and rare resources. Research and create new technologies, buildings, weapons, and equipment using everything you can collect. You can also use sensors to scout the terrain and dig underground treasures. Survey – Use the samples we collect to explore new technologies that can help you build your foundation, improve your defenses, develop new blueprints for mechanical suits, or improve existing technologies. Craft-Riggs is fully customizable and upgradeable. Create new parts and weapons using the blueprints you’ve studied. By using better materials in the crafting process, you can develop gears with improved properties. Each craft has its own characteristics. Interactive Streaming – Riftbreaker has built-in integration with the most popular streaming services. Stream viewers can actively participate in the game through multiple options, including voting to send new waves of enemies, causing tornado-like environmental disasters, and donating resources. Schmetterling Engine – This game is built using the latest version of the in-house developed Schmetterling 2.0 engine that was previously used to create the X-Morph: Defense and Zombie Driver. We pride ourselves on providing fluid gameplay, unlimited frame rates for hardware features, widescreen monitor support, customizable controls and more. Community-driven development – ​​Once you’ve read it all and got this far, you might be interested in helping us shape the game. Come and talk to us on forums, official Discord servers, or other social media. Share inside information about development progress. We look forward to your feedback. Come and help make Riftbreaker the game you want to play!

