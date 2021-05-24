ONE chooses Google Cloud to advance the future of competitive advantage and digital shipping





Singapore, May 23, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Ocean Network Express (ONE), which owns the world’s sixth largest container ship, is working with Google Cloud to drive its digital transformation and data cloud strategy. Next-generation shipping companies run mission-critical SAP systems on Google Cloud, unleash business insights, leverage data analytics services such as BigQuery to reduce insights, and employees with Google Workspace. We are improving operational efficiency by strengthening collaboration.

Scaling a robust SAP ERP system hosted on Google Cloud

As one of the world’s largest container shipping companies, ONE processes transactions with as many as 14,000 customers daily in 63 countries. To manage these, ONE previously relied on SAP accounting systems locally hosted in each country on legacy cloud platforms.

To modernize the system, ONE has migrated to SAP S / 4HANA Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) finance software hosted on Google Cloud. By migrating from on-premises infrastructure to the public cloud, ONE will be able to scale up and down ERP systems to meet changing customer demands and data volumes.

ONE also integrates the SAP system with Google Cloud’s data analytics solution to get a unified real-time view of data across the global organization. This will enable next-generation shipping companies to more accurately forecast supply chain demand and make faster business decisions. ..

Promote a robust data cloud strategy

Plans are underway to modernize the legacy data environment on the data lake using BigQuery, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021. This allows ONE to consolidate and analyze data from SAP ERP and other data sources to generate more data. Unleash business value from your data and increase ONE’s competitive advantage in the market.

“Modern legacy infrastructure requires strategic rethinking of how internal data is captured and processed at all levels of the enterprise. Accelerate the use of data analytics to increase operational efficiency and forecast. By doing so, ONE can better respond to changes in customer demand and data volume.Migrating to Google Cloud enables us to act on reliable and up-to-date information and shape our data cloud strategy. It’s the realization of a centralized and intelligent system. ”

Adopt Google Workspace throughout your organization to stay agile

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the importance of transporting raw materials, fuels, food and medical supplies to a smooth flow. ONE uses Google Workspace to stay connected with customers, vendors, and colleagues, whether you’re working remotely or remotely, especially with Gmail and Google Meet. As a result, we were able to minimize the impact on our customers due to office closures and travel restrictions. At the company.

In the process of deploying Google Workspace with a base of 8,000 employees, ONE provides seamless customer service from any device, responds quickly to sales inquiries from shippers, and freight between ports and countries. You can guarantee close adjustment.

ONE can also protect employee accounts and company data by enabling security features such as two-step authentication in Google Workspace. In addition, administrators can use Cloud Identity Access Management to define access to their Google Account’s work data so that the data is kept secure on company-owned devices and gives users flexibility when needed. I will.

“ONE is a testament to what companies can achieve when they embrace the cloud to modernize their businesses and look to the future. Digital transformation with Google Cloud has significantly improved the quality of decision making and is a huge amount. You can process your data to achieve unprecedented results. Clarify and improve employee collaboration in this ever-evolving work environment, “said Ruma Balasubramanian, managing director of Google Cloud in Southeast Asia.” I will.

About one

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a joint venture of Kawasaki Kisen, MOL and NYK Line, with its global headquarters in Singapore. The shipping company is backed by more than 7,000 employees and serves more than 14,000 customers in 63 countries. ONE provides container shipping services to 257 container ports around the world. The company’s 224 fleet includes some of the world’s largest container ships with a capacity to transport large quantities of over 24,000 TEU. ONE’s vision is to be a sustainable, resilient and reliable partner for our customers in delivering global delivery solutions. The company received the EcoVadis Gold Medal Award in 2019 for its commitment to sustainability.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. Delivering enterprise-grade solutions powered by Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Source Google Cloud

