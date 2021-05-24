Try Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 – TechCrunch





The least reluctant way to design a laptop these days is to knock off the MacBook straight. We have certainly seen our share of terrible incidents over the years. However, Microsoft has paved the way for it entirely with industrial design. The product is primarily interesting and innovative — not all hardware makers can say these days.

The company doesn’t always understand it correctly. For example, I shook the fence with Surface Duo. Sure, it’s innovative, but it was very difficult to recommend because the product was lacking in enough categories. The Surface Laptop, on the other hand, isn’t the most groundbreaking product in the line, but it’s almost consistently one of the best, combining a Windows-enabled touchscreen with a more standardized notebook design.

The last few models are solid and probably not seeing any significant changes this year, as expected. A major upgrade after about a year and a half is a new chip (AMD Ryzen or Intel Core i5 or i7 choice) and enhanced battery life, offering a powerful addition of 8.5 hours. Basically, this is what you expect or expect from regular system updates.

The design language hasn’t changed much. The Surface Laptop has a tapered front and a felt-covered palm rest, so there’s nothing unique, if not unique. The material feels great and is great for straight metal on cold days, but I’ve noticed some wear after light use.

The keyboard stays on the soft side and has an amazing amount of give. It’s not the best keyboard I’ve seen on a laptop, but it’s certainly not the worst (who can forget Apple’s rough run?), And like any other, to get used to it. It will take some time.

You would think Id had learned my lesson by now. Microsoft Surface laptops keep coming out on sunny days, so you may always want to take them out. But wow, the display is reflexive. Almost distracting. Of course, many laptop screens are shiny, but Microsoft really leans on it and doesn’t recommend using it in any kind of sunlight. Even at full brightness, the screen cannot cancel the reflection.

The display looks great when you can see it. Microsoft sent the smaller of the two. At 13.5 inches, the screen clocks in at 2256 x 1504 at 201 ppi (the same pixel density is obtained with the 15 inch version). Ours was a new ice blue color. But that subtle. To be honest, I read it more as silver / gray. The speakers sound great and the webcam is fine, but with the conference call still in my head, it’s probably time to upgrade to 1080p entirely.

The 13.5-inch system starts at $ 1,000 and offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in addition to the AMD Ryzen 54680U process. The system runs $ 1,700 as configured. This doubles RAM and storage and replaces AMD with an Intel Core i7. For an additional $ 600, you’ll double your RAM and storage (same processor). Geekbench has acquired 1378 single-core and 4876 multi-core solid processors. Performance was solid throughout, but after spending a fair amount of time with the Apple M1, it’s clear that Intel is cutting down on that job.

Microsoft is still hanging here on its magnetically unique charging port. I know there are still enthusiastic fans, but I’m eager to adopt something more universal, such as adding another USB-C port. However, this does affect system compatibility with various Surface accessories. On the other side are USB-A, USB-C, and a headphone jack. It’s a great combination, but more ports will certainly step up.

Last year, I was pretty disappointed with the various corners the company cut out on the Surface Laptop Go. Of course, an entry-level 13.5-inch laptop is $ 300 more expensive than a 12-inch Laptop Go. But if you want to do more than the basics, this is probably a wise investment.

