Do breaks increase productivity, and how can technology cure the American health system?





Interview | David Blumberg: When I visit Israel, I focus on passport management and follow my head. For decades, David Blumberg has been part of the local tech scene and is now in a rare interview with Calcalist about his vision of Israel, and why Jews, gays, and fourth-generation Californians. Talk about supporting Donald Trump.read more

The Forenzas Digital Forensic Platform helps police officers catch Tik Tok criminals. The subscription service scans public videos to categorize notable features. Read more Sleep at work. Photo: Shutterstock

Good news for job seekers. The market is shifting in their favor. According to the OurCrowd High-Tech Jobs Index, Israel’s bounce from Covid-19 is shifting towards favoring job seekers rather than employers.read more

From the White House to the $ 30 million seed fund. Lee Moser, founder of AnD Ventures, has traded the White House for technology investment on the road to success, pandemics, or no pandemics. “read more

Libra targets TASEIPO with a rating of 400 million NIS. The digital insurance company went into the black in 2020, less than three years after its establishment, and is currently aiming to raise 50 to 100 million NIS.read more

From kibbutz to Mars. Ricor Cryogenic Systems is building a cooling system for spacecraft, including NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover, from kibbutz Ein Harod in northern Israel.read more

According to a Microsoft study, taking breaks can actually improve your productivity. Incorporating a hybrid work model has increased productivity in almost every company surveyed, said David Gal, vice president of marketing at Microsoft-Israel.read more

Opinion | The next war scares me even more, and it’s not against Hezbollah or Iran. “I still estimate that most Israelis prefer to live in democracy. The problem is that democracy is here forever and can be taken for granted and is safe. Therefore, they visually observe the text on the wall. Wide shut, “writes Joel Estron.read more

Bright Data from Israel supports the UK’s national data strategy. BrightData CEO Or Lenchner said the NDS puts the UK at the forefront of maximizing the social and economic potential of data.read more

Opinion | Technology can cure the American health system. “The American healthcare market is facing an unavoidable revolution based on innovative and secure technology and the changing culture of Covid-19,” said Oron Afek, co-founder and CEO of Vim. I am.read more

