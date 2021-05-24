



Urian B., Tech Times May 23, 2021, 10:05 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of Commons.Wikipedia.org) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Release Date | Physical Buttons Not Included

The release date for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is scheduled to be released in August of this year (according to rumors and leaks), and the patent reveals a bold new step towards buttonless phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected in just a few months, but is said to probably appear even without the physical buttons.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’no physical buttons’

According to LetsGoDigital, Samsung’s patent reveals specific details about a device that is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Instead of actually using physical buttons, the handset is now controlled by capacitive buttons and gestures.

This is especially useful when the new foldable phone is in the closed state. This would give the user twice as much space to work on the edge of the gadget. This has been reported to occur when two different sides of the device are sitting next to each other. Using gesture controls and capacitive buttons can be a more intuitive option compared to traditional approaches.

Samsung patent reveals new features

By incorporating a new side panel with features other than tap, swipe, and squeeze, Samsung can increase the total number of features and controls that can be accessed regardless of whether the phone is closed or open. This is when the implementation of the new technology has the potential to be successful.

According to TechRadar, the patent was filed in November 2020, but there are no clear signs that it will be in time for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The latest rumors and leaks were said to actually point to the August debut of the new foldable cell phone along with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Release date of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Future buttonless technology is not yet ready for this year’s foldable phone selection. In that case, Samsung fans may get it sometime in 2022. At this particular point, Samsung now seems to be very keen on the overall form factor. The company is now likely to launch at least a few bent smartphones a year for the foreseeable future mentioned above.

Many leaks and rumors seem to have given fans a glimpse of what to expect from this year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This is a follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is believed to have been released in August 2020. In some specific areas, as with charging speeds, users may not see any specific upgrades at all.

However, users are expecting to get some upgrades, especially in the phone camera department. In particular, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now equipped with a selfie camera under the display. This has been reported to improve the overall aesthetics of the expected foldable device.

