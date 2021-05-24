OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is coming, but not available





OnePlus loves partnering with companies to put their brand on the device and spread the device to fans of those franchises. After several years of experimenting with the tactic at the racing car mark McLaren, the partnership ended last year. It seems that other companies are now familiar with it, such as CD Projekt RED and the controversial Cyberpunk 2077 game. As I did on one of those phones, I’m currently creating the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, which isn’t readily available unless I live in China.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games in the last few years. Therefore, the magnitude of the protest when the delivery fails is natural. Especially suffering from console bugs, some content was very criticized. Still, it also had its fans and sold surprisingly well despite all the possibilities.

OnePlus made a big bet on the popularity and notoriety of its game franchise when it debuted the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition at the end of last year, about the same time as the game’s launch. At the very least, the first impression of getting the rare device out of the box may have been good. It now treats the same controversial OnePlus Watch, albeit with far less fanfare and fan service.

Unlike the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, the OnePlus Watch version is visually indistinguishable from a regular OnePlus Watch, especially when the screen is turned off. The only obvious sign is a black rubber strap with yellow accents that matches the aesthetics of the game. There is also a custom watch face with yellow numbers and cyan highlights.

Other than that, it’s exactly the same OnePlus Watch hardware, and more importantly, the software. Early versions of its custom OnePlus smartwatch software haven’t been warmly accepted, but the company is pushing for updates to address those criticisms. The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will be available on May 24th, but like the OnePlus 8T, it may be limited to the Chinese market only.

