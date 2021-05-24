Technology can cure the American healthcare system





Why is the global economy concerned about the shortcomings of the US healthcare system? Currently, medical costs in the United States exceed 18% of GDP. This contributes to financial instability within the United States and on a global scale, as the United States is the world’s leading economic power. The social and economic failures of this system have become more and more prominent over the last few decades, peaking during the Covid-19 pandemic. Like other countries that struggled to cope with a pandemic, Covid-19 showed holes and weaknesses in the system that hadn’t worked for some time.

Healthcare in the United States is business first and foremost. It is the largest industry in the United States and employs one in eight Americans. It is unsustainably expensive and the quality of care it provides is comparable to the care provided in many OECD countries. The current American healthcare system is built on a free market spirit with a strong lobby that protects the interests of existing stakeholders such as healthcare providers, insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies. This approach has left hundreds of millions of insureds at the mercy of inefficient market forces with unadjusted incentives. Many American workers are insured through their employers, but they still have to pay large deductions and often abandon basic treatment, including preventative treatment. As a result, many Americans develop deteriorating health conditions. The financial difficulties of the insured and the unwillingness of employers to fund quality long-term preventive care have created a responsive rather than preventative system. To make matters worse, most healthcare providers’ rewards are based on outdated time and material models, also known as service fees, so the system provides patients with costly treatment while patient panels. I am interested in increasing. Caesarean section is very common in the United States and is not surprising that it is three times as large as many single paying countries such as Israel. Behind every Caesarean section is a care provider that makes several times as much money as a normal childbirth.

Oron Afek, co-founder and CEO of Vim. Photo: Eyeal Toueg

Despite the deep-seated nature of this complex system, efforts have been made in recent years to break the mold and create more openness and equivalence. For example, the Affordable Care Act provided health insurance to residents who were not insured or were not insured through their employer. However, it has not changed the way hired individuals receive insurance through their employers. Efforts have been made among several groups to build a single payer system in the United States, but strong financial incentives and political conditions have made it possible to create a true single payer system, if possible. There is uncertainty about how long it will take to achieve this.

Given the challenge of overcoming systems with incentives to compete with multiple payers, it’s clear that technology can be a leading catalyst for changing the face of healthcare in the United States. The goal is to provide policyholders, service providers and insurers with a variety of healthcare services, including cost and quality indicators, that can be transparently disclosed, compared and informed for national healthcare services like Amazon. Is to build a market. Decisions based on real-time data. Medical databases have been scattered across many historic systems since the 1990s, without connectable APIs, and the technical challenges associated with building such a market are immeasurable. These barriers must adopt a highly competitive pattern through technical means, which cannot long stop the significant need to change the face of the US healthcare system.

It is not surprising that Covid-19 has contributed significantly to the perception of the entire healthcare ecosystem that the current situation cannot be continued. During the pandemic, many doctors lost their customer base and the number of doctors in bankruptcy was the highest in American history. The shock from last year and the perception that more epidemics are expected in the future have driven a value-based care model. Through this model, both physicians and insurers share financial incentives to maintain the health of patients and members through quality treatment. Over the next three years, healthcare providers plan to expand the scope of value-based care contracts to 10 times the current small percentage.

As a result, the US healthcare market is facing an inevitable revolution based on innovative and secure technology and the changing corporate culture of Covid-19. The upcoming revolution is a great opportunity for Israeli entrepreneurs to demonstrate proven creativity and innovation and act on many opportunities in areas where Israel is good at. AI and data analysis, digital transformation of historical systems, telemedicine and more. Venture capital firms Optim Ventures and Anthem Venture Partners’ entry into Israel both specialize in medical services, and many Israeli entrepreneurs will enter the US medical market in the coming years when innovative solutions are needed. It may help you to enter.

The time has come for a fundamental change in the American healthcare system. The impact of Covid-19 will accelerate the adoption of value-based care, and advances in technology will revolutionize outdated systems. Adjusting incentives creates healthy competition among players in the market, and only by empowering patients and members through access and information can transparency and trust be established within the American healthcare system.

The author is Vim’s co-founder and CEO

