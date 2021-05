Fan’s favorite Killstreak makes a comeback with Black Ops Cold War Die Hardpoint LTM

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has revived tactical nuclear weapons. This will definitely please the franchise enthusiasts. Killstreak first appeared in Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 and has since appeared in various forms, but Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the first Treyarch game to include nuclear weapons.

In 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had a nuclear weapon, but to get it, players had to get 30 kills without using Killstreak. This is the first time tactical nuclear weapons have appeared since 2009, which has provided players with a satisfying way to end the match.

Other major kill streaks of the past, such as the MW3 MOAB and DNA bombs, did not end the match after being won. The new nuclear weapon is more similar to the latter than the original MW2 nuclear weapon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War nuclear weapons were quietly added in the latest update, discovered by player Ghost Rymms, and not even mentioned in the patch notes (via Deexerto). Nuclear weapons are available for a limited time in the “Die Hardpoint” mode of the new Black Ops: Cold War 80s Action Heroes update and will be activated after 25 kills with any weapon.

The player then calls it and destroys everyone in the lobby, but the game can resume until everyone respawns. Also, it seems that you can win several times in one game, which is pretty cool for a good player.

Did you get a sniper tactical nuclear weapon? !! ?? HUH pic.twitter.com/rSPofaHbeC

–Ghost Rymms (@Rymms) May 20, 2021

It’s unclear if there are any plans to maintain kill streaks after the mode is removed, making it a more formal part of the game. It can be limited, considering that it doesn’t have a significant impact on gameplay other than forcing everyone to respawn, but Treyarch can shake if there is enough fan demand.

This is not the first time a nuclear weapon has been linked to this game. During the Season 3 update of Black Ops Cold War, which added deeper integration with Warzone, Verdansk became meaningless, allowing flashbacks to the same map in 1984. Treyarch was the only developer who had never experimented with such a large kill streak. You can expect more stripes like this in future games from your beloved developers.

Given that the nuclear bomb played a major role in the war, it’s unclear whether Sledgehammer Games will include nuclear weapons in its rumored World War II title, but it could be considered insensitive. there is. The company’s next game will be released later this summer.







