Real-world experience in Russia drives innovation in counter drones





The Russian army is actively working on the development of concepts, tactics, techniques and procedures for aerial drones. The Russian Defense Ministry has invested heavily to protect its troops from the growing threat and spread of UAVs of all sizes, from those manufactured abroad to those used by the growing slate of non-state actors and terrorist organizations. I have come.

This investment consists of incorporating lessons learned from the development of technology, combat of their own military and other units, and continuing to refine electronic warfare capabilities as a key element of the tactics, technology and procedures of unmanned aerial vehicle systems. I will.

Russia’s own involvement in the Syrian conflict began in 2015, when it brought troops into direct conflict with the armed forces and coalitions fighting President Bashar Assad’s government. Russia sees Syria as its own sandbox for testing multiple weapon systems, but on the unpredictable Syrian military battlefield, non-state actors launch multiple mass UAV attacks on Humei Mim’s Russian base. By getting started, we experimented with commercial drone technology.

At the same time, Russian troops were enthusiastically observing the use of combat drones against Syrian and Libyan allies.

Anti-Asad Syrian forces against Russian targets, ongoing use of drones by Yemeni Houthi forces against Saudi Arabian targets, and the recently concluded war in Nagorno Karabakh confirmed MoD’s conclusions: strong electronic war defense and early Warning Radar anti-aircraft systems can provide adequate protection against increased use of UAVs by global warriors.

In Syria, MoD dubbed this triple c-UAS layer as an effective gradual defense against do-it-yourself drones, but more sophisticated than it is currently used by multiple combatants around the world. Not yet proven for military drones.

Even after the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020, Russian military experts, especially some form of this Echeron with EW and anti-aircraft system, allowed Armenian troops to slow down certain Azerbaijani UAV operations. .. The old Soviet and Russian anti-aircraft systems had limited success against hostile UAVs when Libyan and Syrian Turkish combat drones attacked Moscow’s allies, but the other gradual above. It wasn’t more effective without the elements.

Continued Fusi Drone attacks on Saudi Arabian targets also reveal the limitations of modern Western-made anti-aircraft systems such as the Patriot. Such systems may not be suitable for small UAVs with very low radar signatures. The cost of deploying such an anti-aircraft system for small drones can be exorbitant and requires another approach to address this emerging threat.

Finally, with Russia’s support for the separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, the importance of drones as an important intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance element in today’s combat, and the Ukrainian army deploying more sophisticated UAVs to pro-Russian forces. The importance of strong EW defenses when they start to do so has been confirmed.

According to Vice Admiral Alexander Leonov, chief of the Russian Air Defense Force, continued efforts by non-state actors and terrorist organizations to improve UAVs and their use will only threaten the use of drones in Syria in the near future. But it is also increasing in other countries.

He gained valuable experience in countering such drone attacks, and these skills and knowledge are now reflected in the air defense combat manual and are part of tactics, choice and reconnaissance training. I will point out that there is. In fact, the Russian Defense Ministry states today that all military districts throughout the country have units to counter hostile drones.

Russia’s experience of protecting Khmeimim Air Base from UAV strikes is the basis of the military’s c-UAS training program. Starting in 2019, all major military exercises and training will include defense against large-scale enemy drone attacks. Electronic warfare systems and technology have emerged as an important concept in this training. Throughout Russia’s military services, numerous trainings, exercises, and exercises regularly provide EW training for enemy drones, and virtually all c-UAS trainings include the EW system as an important element. I will.

Such symbiotic pairings are typically deployed in training where enemy forces use UAVs as the primary ISR element for Russian troops, vehicles, and systems.

The Russian army typically uses a combination of portable and wheeled EW systems. Borisoglebsk and Zhitel systems are often tested with such drills. EW specialists perform electronic reconnaissance, collect and analyze intelligence data, then perform radio interference to drown enemy UAV control channels along with drone communication channels using GPS navigation satellites.

In another typical c-UAS exercise this year, enemy forces conducted reconnaissance and used several UAVs to coordinate artillery fire on Russian positions. The Confederate Division’s Mobile EW Group uses the R-934BMV auto-jamming station, Silok-01 electronic warfare system, and Pole-21 advanced radio suppression system to detect enemy UAVs and disrupt communications to control channels. Was suppressed. They are useless for further operations.

In Syria, MoD has confirmed that a combination of handheld and fixed systems is being used to curb and thwart drones that continue to harass and attack Russian positions. With such a system, the Russian army can directly influence the UAV’s control and navigation channel receivers. The EW unit intercepts the control channel, and the operator monitors the position of the UAV, takes control of the drone, and orders it to land on the UAV.

In Russia, the military has begun using Stiletto and Stupor portable c-UAS rifles, along with the latest Krasukha-C4 EW complex designed to identify enemy attack aircraft and curb their communication and navigation. .. In a recent Black Sea training, the EW Detachment used the Krasha system to target and disable multiple drones flying at low and medium altitudes.

Today, the Russian army mandates c-UAS training throughout its service. In July 2018, MoD announced that all ground forces, marines and paratroopers need to learn how to shoot down drones with assault rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles and automatic weapons. This c-UAS operational concept was developed with Russia’s military experience in Syria in mind.

There is also evidence that the Russian Defense Ministry is eager to expand c-UAS training and outdoor activities as well as counter small, low-flying drones. In 2018, Russia’s EW system disrupted American drones operating in Syria and provided MoD with valuable data and experience to combat more highly hostile UAVs.

The Russian military has also confirmed that its c-UAS system and operational concepts include state-of-the-art technologies such as artificial intelligence, offering the greatest advantage against the sophistication of global drone forces. I am. New counter drone radars and UAVs that can target other drones are being developed by the Russian military-industrial complex.

As the UAV threat continues, the Russian Defense Ministry’s efforts are aimed at continually improving c-UAS practices, aiming to introduce technologies that can provide protection against enemy drone development.

Samuel Bendett is an analyst at CNA’s Russian Studies Program and an Assistant Senior Fellow at the Center for New American Security Technology and National Security Programs.

