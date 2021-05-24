Van Cleef & Arpels Presents: Ballet Chine Jewels Ballet at Lyric Theater





The performance of Hong Kong ballet has always been regarded as a fascinating event, but the debut of the full version of choreographer George Balanchine’s Jewels literally proved this. On May 21, after the cancellation of the one-year show, the most illustrious Hong Kong society emerged to support the dance company’s return to the victorious stage. Balanchine Jewels, performed at the Lyric Theater at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, was the first ballet performance in seven months, but there were no signs of rust in the dance. The three-part scene was a microcosm of charm and high artistry.

Balanchine, considered one of the most prolific choreographers of the 20th century, visited the Van Cleef & Arpels boutique on Fifth Avenue in New York, made a friendship with Jeweler’s Claude Arpels, and then jeweled. I was prompted to create it. This first full-length abstract ballet has celebrated the beauty of gems since its premiere in 1967. Famous for its difficulty in playing, modern masterpieces have been divided into three acts: emeralds, rubies reminiscent of French romance, and celebrating Americans. A grand finale diamond that presents the vibrancy and grandeur of imperial Russia.

The audience sat down with graceful and flowing routines, sparkling costumes and breathtaking scores by Gabriel Fauré, Igor Stravinsky and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with the Hong Kong City Chamber Orchestra and pianist Rachel.・ Chan played live.

Before the dance began, ballet artistic director Septime Webre welcomed the audience and thanked the international performers who traveled to Hong Kong for the show. This included Daniel Camargo of Brazil, a former principal dancer of the Dutch National Ballet and the Stuttgart Ballet, which was quarantined in Hong Kong for 21 days. HKB board member Janice Chanchoi also expressed her happiness at the opening. I can’t imagine how a dancer who can’t perform on stage would have to feel. When the curtain finally opened, I could see not only the costume but also the eyes, smile, fingers and toes. “She said.

