Google’s last-minute advice on updating the page experience





Google’s Martin Splitt provides last-minute guidance to SEOs who are working hard to prepare for page experience updates.

During a live appearance at a search engine journal show, founder Lauren Baker asks Split what to say to anyone worried that the site may not be optimized in time for mid-June deployment. ..

Splitt says you don’t have to panic because the ranking gains provided by the Page Experience update are what Google calls a tiebreaker.

A lightweight ranking signal. If everything else is equal between two sites, one site will have an advantage over another if it meets the requirements for updating the page experience.

This update isn’t important enough for site owners to stop doing what they’re doing and focus all their attention on improving core web vitals.

However, improving page speed and mobile usability is a good thing to work on, regardless of whether updating the page experience is the primary ranking signal.

Split tells Baker:

“First of all, don’t panic. As I said, it’s a tiebreaker, so don’t be completely surprised. Some are pretty important and some aren’t so important, so the context, the industry. I don’t know which bucket to put in because it depends a lot on the niche, so I don’t worry too much about it.

In general, accelerating a website is an important goal for users, and I think it shouldn’t just be completely ignored. In many companies today, it’s like “yes, anything.”

For in-house SEO, Splitt says it’s an achievement to get the company to care about page experience updates in every way.

I think when you can move your company from “yes, anything” to “yes, we need to get it, but we can’t get it until June.” That’s a milestone, and that’s the improvement you want.

You want to be someone who has a commitment to make things better and says, “This is a factor in rankings, so don’t be surprised if there are changes in your rankings.” “

Splitt warns SEO not to oversell Page Experience updates as it can be counterproductive. Take a rational approach to getting your company involved.

Emphasize to your company that you should strive to meet all the elements of page experience updates in future projects, if nothing else.

“I wouldn’t oversell it,” What the hell, you need to stop everything else and focus on Core Web Vitals right now. ” Because that may eventually backfire. Therefore, I would like to take a rational approach to this. You want to be sensitive when we make new changes, especially when we start a new project.

… For new projects, be sure to advise them to look at Core Web Vitals from the beginning. For projects that are already in maintenance mode or are already actively deployed, the next 6 months, 8 months, 12 months, etc. in the medium-term future to actually work in the core Consider making a plan for. Web Vitals and performance improvements. Not only from an SEO perspective, but literally for the user as well. “

When in doubt about whether it’s worth optimizing for a page experience update, Splitt adds that making things better for users will never be rewarded in any way.

Listen to the full discussion in the video below:

