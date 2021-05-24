A new Vivo X60 model with a curved display is coming soon.Pre-orders may start today





The Vivo X60 is the latest flagship model from a Chinese manufacturer. The Vivo X60 was launched in March this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor and a flat screen. Currently, Vivo is reported to have the potential to bring another version of the Vivo X60 with a curved display. Prominent Tarekomi said on his social media that the curved screen Vivo X60 is on the card. The Vivo X60 series currently includes the vanilla version, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro +. Smartphones are available in midnight black and shimmer blue colors.

The Vivo X60 with a curved screen comes with a 4,200mAh battery, according to a story called Digital Chat Station. In another leak, Indian talent Mukul Sharma, dubbed @stufflistings, also said Vivo plans to launch a curved screen X60 model. The Stufflistings leak also showed an ad for the Vivo X60, saying that the smartphone will be pre-ordered in China today. The ad also showed prices for three variations. According to information from Stufflistings, the curved screen Vivo X60 starts at a price of RMB 3,499 with an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The price of the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is RMB 3,799 (about 43,000 rupees), and the price of the top spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is RMB 3,999 (about 45,200 rupees).

The Vivo X60 series was launched in December last year and launched in India in March this year. The price of the Vivo X60 is 41,990 rupees. The Vivo X60 Pro costs Rs 49,990 with only a variation of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Vivo X60 Pro +, on the other hand, costs Rs 69,990 with top-spec 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants. The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, and the Vivo X60 Pro + is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. In terms of specs, the curved screen Vivo X60 is said to be similar to the vanilla Vivo X60.

