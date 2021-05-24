Qualcomm Challenges Chip Shortage: New 5G Mobile Chips Have Wider Track Width





Qualcomm is a slightly slimmer version of the Snapdragon 780G that meets the high demand from smartphone manufacturers for high-end 5G mobile chips. At the same time, Qualcomm is addressing the chip shortage and outsourcing to another supplier of mobile chips. The new Snapdragon 778G is manufactured using TSMC’s 6-nanometer technology instead of Samsung’s 5-nanometer technology. TSMC can also run 5nm, but these capacitys are fully utilized.

Larger structures consume more power and waste heat from the mobile chip. That’s why Qualcomm has a little less power on the Snapdragon 778G than the Snapdragon 780G. Mobile phone makers don’t seem to care. Unlike when the Snapdragon 780G was announced in March, Qualcomm has already nominated multiple buyers for the Snapdragon 778G: Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, Xiaomi. The first 5G smartphones with the new Snapdragon 778G will arrive as early as June.

The processor is similar to the 778G and 780G. This is the Kryo 670 with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores (up to 2.4 GHz) and four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.9 GHz). There is a difference between image output and image acquisition. The 778G graphics unit is called the Adreno 642L. This should be a slightly weaker variant of the Adreno 642 used in the 780G.

Camera unit cutback

Similar to Image Signal Processor (ISP): Instead of Spectra 570, it is called Spectra 570L. Both can process images from three cameras in parallel, but the L version manages 20% less gigapixels at the same time. This reduces the resolution of individual cameras and the recording rate of video, from 60 frames per second to 30 frames per second at 4K resolution. Output to the screen runs at up to 144Hz. HDR10 + and 4K HDR video are also supported.

The Snapdragon 778G modem supports 5G cellular networks below 6GHz and millimeter waves up to 3.7Gbit / s. There are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 at close range. Game enthusiasts can expect support for Snapdragon Elite Gaming, but the chips never get close to the graphics and computing power of Snapdragon 888.

Both the processor (Kryo 670) and the graphics unit (Adreno 642L) run Qualcomm Marine, which is up to 40% higher than its predecessor. The provider compares it to the Snapdragon 768G, which was introduced for midrange devices almost a year ago.

